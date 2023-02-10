Open in App
Bridgewater, NJ
Kindergarten Registration to Begin in Bridgewater-Raritan

By Audrey Blumberg,

7 days ago

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - Back to school promotions have started – -and it is still in the dead of winter.

The school district is excited to announce the opening of registration for kindergarten and grade one students for the 2023-2024 school year.

“We look forward to welcoming our new families and students to the Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District,” said Walter Kalicki, the school district’s registrar attendance officer.

Students new to the school district will be educated in a fun and passionate environment that is on the school schedule at each of the seven primary schools that are spread throughout the communities of Bridgewater Township and the Borough of Raritan.

Visit the district website at https://www.brrsd.org/departments/registration to access the application form and important details.

Please submit and complete the registration process as early as possible. Registered families are assigned to their home school and will eventually begin to receive communications regarding upcoming events such as kindergarten orientation.

No in-person appointments will be necessary.  Parents can complete the process remotely and upload all required documents to the online application.

Central registration is available to answer questions and assist with completing the process.

