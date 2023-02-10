Girl Scouts Give Back at Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. - Girl Scout Troop 1040 paid a visit to the Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry, delivering more than 50 pounds of cereal members had collected. After helping to weigh and stock the cereal, Scouts assisted with sorting other items and learned how the Food Pantry assists over 400 households from northern Westchester every week.

Scouts were joined by parent volunteers and Troop Leaders Rosemary Arnold, Alison Biddle, and Noelle Milosavljevic.

To learn more about the Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry and how you can help, visit www.mountkiscofoodpantry.org



















