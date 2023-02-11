Column: Starting new garden beds with no dig method

Whether you are thinking of a vegetable garden or new flowerbeds, there is a no-dig method that has proven very useful in the Pacific Northwest.

Be warned that this process takes four to six months to work well, so it might be a little late for an early spring garden.

If you want to sharply define the outline of the bed, take string and lay it out. Then take a sharp shovel (those square bladed ones are great) and dig a small trench four inches wide by four inches deep following the string outline. Throw the excavated material into the future bed.

Cover all the bed area with about one-half inch of newspaper. This will help to suppress perennial weeds, especially grass. Then cover the entire area with eight to twelve inches of compost, manure or mulch mixed with compost or manure. Sprinkle about 10 pounds of lime per 100 square feet into the compost/manure as you are shoveling it onto the future bed.

During the next four to six months, the organic matter will decompose and shrink and the grass underneath will suffer from lack of sun. Some gardeners cover the entire bed with black plastic to speed the process. The compost must be moist, though not saturated, to decompose.

Four months later, you can plant potted perennial plants directly into the bed and top with a layer of nutrient rich compost. Remove the black plastic prior to planting, of course.

For vegetable gardens that you will seed, the entire mass can be tilled in. The grass crowns underneath should be largely dead, though seeds of both grass and broadleaf weeds will return. Add organic or conventional fertilizers to feed the vegetables.

Gardening-related events February and March

February 18

Annual grafting workshop

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, February 18 in the OSU Extension office in St. Helens.

Participants will receive instruction on grafting and have five rootstocks that they can graft a number of different apple varieties onto their rootstocks in the work-shop. Cost: $20. We can only accept 15 people since knives will be in use and we need space to keep everyone safe. You can pre-register by calling 503-397-3462 (the Columbia County Extension office).

February 18

Learn how to prune fruit trees & grapes and set mole traps, too

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, February 18 at the Master Gardener Demonstration Garden at the Columbia County Fairgrounds. Bring your clippers.

February 23

Growing the good stuff: from sweet potatoes to bitter melons

Columbia County Master Gardener Chapter meeting. Program, which is first, is open to the public. OSU Extension office, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 23.

Feb. 25

Hazardous Waste Collection Day 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Take your leftover solvents, brake fluids, anti-freeze, fluorescent lights, house-hold cleaners, batteries, miscellaneous chemicals, and household and garden pesticides to the hazardous waste collection day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, February 25. The event will be held at the St. Helens/Columbia County Transfer Station, 1601 Railroad Avenue in St. Helens. These are great events that can help keep our wonderful state cleaner. See link for more information: https://www.columbiacountyor.gov/media/Public%20Works/HHW%20Schedule%202023.jpg.

March 1

Columbia County bee school 2023

Columbia County Oregon Beekeepers will hold a class for beginning beekeepers. First, you need to become a member of the club ($25 individual or $30 family) and then Bee School is $25. It includes three two-hour online classes March 1st, March 2, and March 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Then an afternoon in the hive educational visit will be held on either April 8 (or April 15 if the weather is bad April 8) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the St Helens area address to be announced to participants. Contact Linda Zahl to register 503-799-7073.

March 11

Columbia County small woodlands tree sale

The Columbia County Small Woodlands Association has an annual tree sale in St. Helens. You can purchase a variety of trees in very small quantities. The sale this year will be Saturday, March 11 at the Lawrence Oil parking lot (845 N. Columbia River Highway) in St. Helens from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. They sell both forest tree seedlings, some native shrubs, and some ornamental tree seedlings. Get there early for the best selection. It is very well attended.

Food preservation

You can get up-to-date and accurate answers to your food preservation questions by calling our office at 503-397-3462 and ask to speak to Jenny Rudolph.

Important notes

• The OSU Extension Office is fully open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Donate extra garden produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It always is greatly appreciated.

