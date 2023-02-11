Alec Baldwin keeps NY Philharmonic roles despite charges in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting
Talk about tone deaf.
Alec Baldwin will maintain his roles as the New York Philharmonic’s radio host and a member of its board of directors, despite the slew of criminal charges and civil challenges he faces over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins .
“He has been an incredibly strong person on the board, and very, very helpful and I think that will probably carry us today,” Charles F. Neimeth, a fellow board member, gushed about the Philharmonic’s killer donor. “He’s been a strong contributor, both financially and otherwise.”
Prosecutors slammed the “Saturday Night Live” star’s actions leading up to the shooting, claiming he skipped the mandatory firearms training and instead had a 30-minute on-site training session, where he was on the phone and distracted by his family.
“This reckless deviation from known standards and practice and protocol directly caused the fatal shooting,” the DA’s office wrote .
Hutchins’ young sister and parents filed a bombshell lawsuit against Baldwin this week, alleging battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
The family claims that the actor’s accidental shooting not only robbed them of their daughter and sibling, but also a legal pathway to escape their home in Ukraine after the war with Russia broke out in February 2022.
The Uniting For Ukraine program, which was first announced in April 2022, enables Ukrainians living in the United States to help their relatives back home procure legal status to live with them stateside.
“There is still hope that one day they will be able to come to live in the United States and be an important part of their grandson’s life,” lawyer Gloria Allred said of Hutchins’ family members.
