Alec Baldwin keeps NY Philharmonic roles despite charges in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Talk about tone deaf.

Alec Baldwin will maintain his roles as the New York Philharmonic’s radio host and a member of its board of directors, despite the slew of criminal charges and civil challenges he faces over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins .

“He has been an incredibly strong person on the board, and very, very helpful and I think that will probably carry us today,” Charles F. Neimeth, a fellow board member, gushed about the Philharmonic’s killer donor. “He’s been a strong contributor, both financially and otherwise.”

Baldwin, a New York Philharmonic board member since 2011 and its radio host since 2009, donated $1 million to the famed orchestra in 2012. The Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation has given more than $50,000 .

A Philharmonic spokesperson confirmed Baldwin would continue in his positions.

Alec Baldwin is seated and rehearsing as the narrator of “Inside the Music.” AP

The Santa Fe County District attorney charged Baldwin last month with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the October 2021 shooting on the “Rust” film set in New Mexico, where the Oscar-nominated actor fired a prop gun with a live round that killed the mother of one and injured the film’s director, Joel Souza.

If convicted, Baldwin faces up to five years in prison .

Prosecutors slammed the “Saturday Night Live” star’s actions leading up to the shooting, claiming he skipped the mandatory firearms training and instead had a 30-minute on-site training session, where he was on the phone and distracted by his family.

“This reckless deviation from known standards and practice and protocol directly caused the fatal shooting,” the DA’s office wrote .

Hutchins’ young sister and parents filed a bombshell lawsuit against Baldwin this week, alleging battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The family claims that the actor’s accidental shooting not only robbed them of their daughter and sibling, but also a legal pathway to escape their home in Ukraine after the war with Russia broke out in February 2022.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in the shooting. Getty Images for SAGindie

The Uniting For Ukraine program, which was first announced in April 2022, enables Ukrainians living in the United States to help their relatives back home procure legal status to live with them stateside.

“There is still hope that one day they will be able to come to live in the United States and be an important part of their grandson’s life,” lawyer Gloria Allred​​ said of Hutchins’ family members.

The Hutchins estate, including her widower, Matthew, settled a separate civil lawsuit against Baldwin in October, although the terms were not disclosed.

Matthew Hutchins declined to comment on the Philharmonic’s decision.