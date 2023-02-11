Campus News: Georgia Southern University's Fall 2022 Dean's list

Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,390 students on the fall 2022 Dean's list.

The Cobb County students are:

William Martin of Marietta (30068)Taylor Hicks of Marietta (30062)MacKenzie Lanius of Marietta (30062)Jolie Ahrens of Powder Springs (30127)Tachauncia Griggs of Marietta (30066)Zachary Sjostrom of Marietta (30068)William Hulse of Marietta (30062)Bailey Post of Marietta (30068)Marshall Findlay of Acworth (30101)Richard Coombs of Marietta (30066)Angelina Pacitti of Acworth (30101)Thomas Halliburton of Kennesaw (30152)DENISA Wilson of Marietta (30066)Lauren Donohue of Marietta (30066)Braden Hoskovec of Kennesaw (30152)Dylan Scheid of Marietta (30062)Margaret Brandsma of Marietta (30062)Ashley Caudell of Acworth (30101)Courtney Empric of Marietta (30067)Antoinette Harkness of Marietta (30062)Daron Johnson of Marietta (30068)Stefon Persaud of Austell (30106)Camdyn Shelton of Marietta (30064)Gabrielle Smith of Marietta (30064)Madison Yokley of Acworth (30101)Austin Scott of Marietta (30062)Makenzie Jensen of Smyrna (30082)Rebecca Lerzo of Kennesaw (30144)William Halliburton of Kennesaw (30152)Mark Bergstrom of Powder Springs (30127)Carson Blackford of Marietta (30064)Olivia Dupree of Acworth (30101)John Fritts of Powder Springs (30127)Yasmin Harris of Murfreesboro (37129)Madison Mabe of Kennesaw (30144)Sara Pascocello of Marietta (30064)Hailey Fulton of Acworth (30101)Casey Miller of Kennesaw (30152)Juliette Muller of Marietta (30068)Eliza Peterson of Kennesaw (30152)Skylin Willoughby of Marietta (30064)Ayomikun Fajemisin of Acworth (30101)Avery Hertel of Acworth (30101)Raymere Johnson of Marietta (30062)AnaLisa Love of Marietta (30064)Rohia Manjang of Savannah (31406)Sean Plomaritis of Marietta (30062)Andrew Polakowski of Marietta (30068)Jacob Sphar of Marietta (30066)Wright Beisel of Marietta (30067)Natalie Dietter of Powder Springs (30127)Jada Drake of Marietta (30064)Madeline Gamblin of Kennesaw (30152)Kaela Helms of Powder Springs (30127)Camryn Hughes of Marietta (30008)Germar Ladouceur of Powder Springs (30127)Aidan McClintock of Marietta (30062)Ciera McGee of Powder Springs (30127)Abigail Miller of Kennesaw (30152)Hayden Sears of Marietta (30066)Claude Silfani of Marietta (30062)Ariel Williams of Smyrna (30126)Tiffany-Ann Yrigoyen of Kennesaw (30152)Eric Zeiher of Marietta (30062)Reese Connelly of Marietta (30064)Harold McDonald of Marietta (30062)Jonah McKouen of Kennesaw (30144)Emma Osborne of Acworth (30101)Ava Peters of Brunswick (31520)Faidat Adekunle of Marietta (30060)Anna Causby of Kennesaw (30152)Jordan LaBell of Acworth (30101)Claire Masters of Atlanta (30339)Alexis Schulz of Acworth (30101)Shelby Sorrells of Acworth (30101)Jacob Andelman of Marietta (30066)Abigail Argo of Powder Springs (30127)Mary Grace Bryan of Marietta (30067)Vera Buraya of Powder Springs (30127)Lauren Butts of Acworth (30101)Jordan Carlson of Acworth (30101)Noah Connelly of Acworth (30101)Christie Costello of Kennesaw (30152)Ivory Darby of Kennesaw (30152)Jamiya Dawson of Mableton (30126)Jesse Dejames of Acworth (30101)Mariam Diaby of Marietta (30064)Murphy Dunkin of Kennesaw (30152)Norah Dusack of Marietta (30067)Edgar Easton of Smyrna (30082)Wyatt Ellerbee of Kennesaw (30152)Madalyn Ellis of Acworth (30101)Darrell Ellis of Marietta (30064)Zoe Falcone of Acworth (30101)Solange Fernandes of Marietta (30060)Ashley Fulton of Acworth (30101)Jackson Gillespie of Kennesaw (30152)Jalen Gillette of Marietta (30064)Reagan Gould of Kennesaw (30152)Eli Green of Acworth (30101)Taylor Hall of Kennesaw (30144)Haylie Howard of Marietta (30062)Austin Howard of Acworth (30101)Madeline Huggins of Kennesaw (30152)Jordan Hull of Marietta (30064)Hudson Jervey of Kennesaw (30152)Myron Jones of Powder Springs (30127)Brooke Kell of Marietta (30066)Kade Kelly of Marietta (30066)Adam Kiel of Acworth (30101)Jacqlyne Kogbodi of Marietta (30008)Stephen Kolb of Marietta (30062)Cooper Korn of Kennesaw (30144)Zakary Krickich of Acworth (30101)Hannah Ladson of Marietta (30067)Sophia Lucas of Marietta (30066)Edward Lynch of Acworth (30101)William Lytle of Marietta (30062)Emma McDonough of Marietta (30062)Ansley McGruder of Kennesaw (30152)Yanely Moreira of Marietta (30060)Jackson Morrell of Acworth (30101)Winnie Mwangi of Acworth (30101)Lily Pavliscsak of Acworth (30101)John Pegram of Kennesaw (30144)Colby Pritchett of Powder Springs (30127)Anna Quartel of Marietta (30064)Chamblee Russell of Acworth (30101)Justin Salmon of Marietta (30066)Nicholas Schmidt of Marietta (30066)Jestin Singleton of Powder Springs (30127)Charlotte Snyder of Kennesaw (30144)Lexington Sullivan of Marietta (30062)Seldon Turner of Marietta (30062)Hayley Von Colln of Kennesaw (30152)Ellis Way of Marietta (30062)Jillian Whittington of Marietta (30062)Olivia Wilkerson of Powder Springs (30127)Trenton Williams of Acworth (30101)