Jayson Tatum Shared His Embarrassing Michael Jordan Story Of How He Spilled Wine On The GOAT

Jayson Tatum has an embarrassing Michael Jordan story — one he remembers to date and all too vividly.

The Boston Celtics star is a massive MJ fan and is also one of the many Jordan athletes, however, one of his encounters with the Bulls legend was memorable, yet sheepish.

Rolling back to 2019, Tatum was one of the promising names in the sport and he joined the Jordan brand and the announcement was made in Paris. The opportunity was perfect for the forward to hang out with MJ all day, but he couldn't shake off his nervousness when he was around him.

It so happened that there was a Jordan brand dinner organized and Tatum decided he would go have a chat with the GOAT, except that the nerves took over and he knocked the glass out of MJ's hand, spilling wine all over the table.

And while the young gun was embarrassed, the former legend brushed off the whole incident and made Tatum relax.

Jayson Tatum Reveals That MJ Didn't Speak To Him After His 51-Point Game Against The Hornets

Jayson Tatum is one of the bonafide contenders for MVP this season averaging 30.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.5 rebounds. He's had his share of scintillating performances one of them was his 51-point outing against the Charlotte Hornets.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Celtics trounced the Hornets with Tatum. And Even if MJ likes the star, he refrained from texting him after the loss.

You’re a Jordan Brand member; your signature Jordan shoe should be on the way, but you dropped 51 points against MJ’s Hornets on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Did he give you any grief for what you did to his team?

"He’ll text me every once in a while when I have a big game, but he didn’t text me after that one (51 against the Hornets)." Do you think that was pretty intentional? Maybe so. I know he watches all the Hornets games, so he saw. Even when does reach out and text me after a good game, that’s still pretty surreal. Even when I see his name come across my phone, it still doesn’t seem real. (h/t Complex )

Trust MJ to have a competitive spirit even well past the time of hanging up his sneakers.

As for their relationship, it's safe to say, that MJ may have taken the Hornets' loss personally, but he would be around when Tatum would go decimating the other teams.

