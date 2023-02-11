Open in App
4-year-old boy riding scooter in Louisiana killed by mail truck

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

9 days ago
A 4-year-old riding his scooter in a Louisiana neighborhood died when he was struck by a mail truck on Thursday, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a neighborhood in Lake Charles at about 5:30 p.m. CST.

The boy had been riding his scooter in his neighbor’s driveway when a U.S. Postal Service truck drove to the end of the street and used the same driveway to turn around, Kayla Vincent, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, told KPLC-TV .

The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the television station.

Alabama mail carrier sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing mail

“This is a heartbreaking and tragic situation for everyone involved,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said in a statement. “Impairment is not suspected, but as mandated by state law a toxicology report will be conducted on the driver.”

The child’s name has not been released by authorities.

“The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of life of a child yesterday in Lake Charles,” a spokesperson for USPS said in a statement to McClatchy News.

