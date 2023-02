Most of Central Florida will remain dry, warm and breezy for the first half of the day with daytime highs hitting the low 80s.

Areas in far northern Central Florida are already seeing showers and a few storms on Saturday morning.

Through the afternoon our rain and storm coverage will expand.

Orlando will see a 50% chance of rain later in the afternoon.

It’s looking as though the best chance for severe storms will be near the Florida Panhandle and the Big Bend.

The possibility for strong storms still exists for areas north of the Orlando metro area including Marion, Flagler, and northern Volusia counties.

We could see some storms produce damaging wind and even an isolated tornado later this afternoon.

Sunday will be cooler and breezy with highs in the 60s.

Sunday night into Monday it gets cold again with low temperatures widespread in the 40s.

