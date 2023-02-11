Lakers vs. Warriors: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

It will be a somewhat new-look Lakers team that will take the court at Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday. They jettisoned Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and Thomas Bryant while bringing in D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba and Davon Reed in three separate deals just before the trade deadline.

Russell, Beasley and Vanderbilt are expected to be available on Saturday, while Bamba continues to serve a four-game suspension.

The Warriors, like the Lakers, have had trouble creating, let alone maintaining any momentum this season. With a 28-27 record, they’re currently 3.5 games ahead of L.A. but sit in just seventh place in the Western Conference, a far cry from their 2021-22 championship season when they had a 41-14 record at this same juncture.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: February 11, 2023

February 11, 2023 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Lakers versus Warriors injury report

Lakers: Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) is probable, LeBron James (left ankle soreness) is questionable and Mo Bamba (league suspension) is out.

Warriors: Stephen Curry (left superior tibia/fibula sprain), Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness), Gary Payton II (trade pending) and Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery) are out.

Probable starting lineups

The following were the starting lineups for both teams in their previous games:

Lakers

G – Dennis Schroder

G – Max Christie

C – Anthony Davis

F – Troy Brown Jr.

F – Rui Hachimura

Warriors