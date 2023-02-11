Lakers vs. Warriors: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday
By Robert Marvi,
9 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
It will be a somewhat new-look Lakers team that will take the court at Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday. They jettisoned Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and Thomas Bryant while bringing in D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba and Davon Reed in three separate deals just before the trade deadline.
Russell, Beasley and Vanderbilt are expected to be available on Saturday, while Bamba continues to serve a four-game suspension.
The Warriors, like the Lakers, have had trouble creating, let alone maintaining any momentum this season. With a 28-27 record, they’re currently 3.5 games ahead of L.A. but sit in just seventh place in the Western Conference, a far cry from their 2021-22 championship season when they had a 41-14 record at this same juncture.
