Brooks Nader Looks Dazzling in Sequined Copper Dress in New York City

The SI Swimsuit model has had a busy week celebrating her birthday and a new magazine cover.

Brooks Nader. Gotham/Getty Images

Brooks Nader was spotted out and about in New York City on Feb. 8, and the SI Swimsuit model looked absolutely stunning.

Nader wore a form-fitting sequined copper gown with floral applique detailing on the bust. The model accessorized her floor-length, spaghetti strap dress with gold metallic platform heels and intricate chandelier drop earrings. As for glam, Nader opted for bronzed skin, heavy eyeliner and a nude lip, and wore her hair up in a chic up-do with several face-framing pieces left loose.

The model rang in her birthday on Tuesday of this week on location with the SI Swimsuit team in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. She will return to the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue this spring, marking her fifth consecutive appearance in the magazine.

Brooks Nader was spotted out in New York City on Feb. 8. Gotham/Getty Images

Nader, who was discovered during the brand’s Swim Search open casting call, was on location in the Caribbean with fellow models Katie Austin, Hailey Clauson and Camille Kostek.

The day after her fun-filled birthday celebration, it was announced that Nader and her sisters, Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane, are the cover models of Daily Front Row ’s special New York Fashion Week issue. The publication shared the gorgeous cover in a joint Instagram post with Nader on Feb. 8.

The next day, Nader shared a “get ready with me” video on Instagram of her glam team getting her prepped for the magazine’s cover release party. Makeup artist Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury gave the model lots of bold liner to make her eyes pop, fresh-looking skin and a glossy nude lip.

