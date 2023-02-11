4-year-old boy riding scooter in Louisiana killed by mail truck

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a neighborhood in Lake Charles at about 5:30 p.m. CST.
The boy had been riding his scooter in his neighbor’s driveway when a U.S. Postal Service truck drove to the end of the street and used the same driveway to turn around, Kayla Vincent, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, told KPLC-TV .
The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the television station.
“This is a heartbreaking and tragic situation for everyone involved,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said in a statement. “Impairment is not suspected, but as mandated by state law a toxicology report will be conducted on the driver.”
The child’s name has not been released by authorities.
“The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of life of a child yesterday in Lake Charles,” a spokesperson for USPS said in a statement to McClatchy News.
