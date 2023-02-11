The Atlanta Black Expo is this weekend, and you won’t want to miss it

More than 100 exhibitors and over 20 speakers will be at the Cobb Galleria in Atlanta this weekend for the Atlanta Black Expo , an event “where business meets opportunity.”

“The Atlanta Black Expo features a wide range of Black owned companies, all under one roof,” the expo’s website said. “We encourage you to spend more dollars with Black businesses. Come find the services and products that fit into your daily life.”

Sponsored by Taste Urban, Atlanta Black Chambers, Urban Atlanta and more, Atlanta Black Expo goes down Saturday, Feb. 11. The event will feature more than exhibitors and speakers, however. There’s something for everyone.

Over 20 free workshops will be offered in a number of areas for those looking to learn. From food to children-focused exhibits to much more, hopeful participants are welcome.

“The Atlanta Black Expo will feature a wide range of Black owned companies in all industries,” the expo’s website said. “Attendees are specifically coming to this event to spend dollars with Black businesses. Make sure you are one of the many exhibitors that will grow their business that day!”

The expo will also feature a food court, tailgating, a kids business expo, VIP lounge and workshops. For the full VIP experience, patrons will need to pay $45 for tickets. Regular tickets, which feature full day access, workshops and a single raffle ticket, are only $15. Children under the age of 13 get in for free.

Tickets can be found here .

