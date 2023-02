The Pittsburgh Penguins have three players who reached 1,200 points, and all three did it wearing only a Penguins sweater throughout their careers. Friday against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, Evgeni Malkin notched two assists to reach 1,200 points in just his 1,032nd NHL game.

Malkin became the 17th-fastest player in NHL history to reach the plateau. Mario Lemieux and Sidney Crosby are the other Penguins to accomplish the feat.

The Penguins had little trouble with Anaheim. The 6-3 score was misleading, as the Penguins eased up after taking a commanding and dominating 6-1 lead.

