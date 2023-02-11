Donna Kelce says she'll hug whichever son wins the Super Bowl first, but only due to logistics

"It's logistics," Donna explained to Insider, while walking the red carpet at NFL Honors on Thursday night. "In the Super Bowl, only the winners are allowed on the field. The losers have to go to their room."
Regardless of the outcome, Donna has a plan of loving attack.
"I will go down, I will be very celebratory with my children, whoever is up there getting the trophy," Kelce said. "And then I will go to the hotel where the other team is and I will give him a big hug and tell him that I really love him. That I know he gave everything he had, and that there's nothing that I can say that can make it any better."
Donna Kelce has already been a top feature at several events at Super Bowl week, including making an appearance at opening night where she delivered cookies — chocolate chip with both white chocolate and milk chocolate chips — to her sons on stage.
Kelce explained that there was more to that delivery than met the eye from afar.
"I gave them a card with my heartfelt thoughts on Monday with the cookies," Kelce said. "I know my son Jason, he never looked at it. Probably doesn't even know there's a card on top. But Travis probably read it. Maybe. He said the cookies are gone."
And what was her message to her boys?
"I just told them to leave it all out there and try their hardest and they'll have no regrets."
Knowing her two sons, leaving it all out there will not be a problem.
And besides, they aren't just playing for a Super Bowl any more. They're playing for the rights to mom's first hug on Sunday night.
