Open in App
Lake Charles, LA
See more from this location?
WPXI Pittsburgh

4-year-old boy riding scooter in Louisiana killed by mail truck

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MnA2o_0kk7OuD700

A 4-year-old riding his scooter in a Louisiana neighborhood died when he was struck by a mail truck on Thursday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a neighborhood in Lake Charles at about 5:30 p.m. CST.

The boy had been riding his scooter in his neighbor’s driveway when a U.S. Postal Service truck drove to the end of the street and used the same driveway to turn around, Kayla Vincent, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, told KPLC-TV .

The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the television station.

Alabama mail carrier sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing mail

“This is a heartbreaking and tragic situation for everyone involved,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said in a statement. “Impairment is not suspected, but as mandated by state law a toxicology report will be conducted on the driver.”

The child’s name has not been released by authorities.

“The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of life of a child yesterday in Lake Charles,” a spokesperson for USPS said in a statement to McClatchy News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Missing teen Adriana Davidson, 15, is found dead three days after mysteriously vanishing from Ann Arbor school
Ann Arbor, MI20 days ago
Shooting death of well-known Catholic bishop was homicide, police say
Hacienda Heights, CA2 hours ago
3 teen girls killed in apparent murder-suicide in Texas; 12-year-old escapes after assault
Galena Park, TX22 hours ago
Man beat and almost killed his mother, the owner of famous Florida bakery
Homestead, FL19 hours ago
A former high-ranking LAPD cop who testified at the Kobe Bryant crash photos trial said 'blind entitlement' led a Memphis officer to take and share a photo of a bloodied Tyre Nichols
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Driver of Tesla killed in crash involving firetruck in California
Walnut Creek, CA1 day ago
Student finds gun in bathroom at a school in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy