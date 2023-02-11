Northbound I-75 reopens after bridge strike

All northbound lanes on I-75 reopened early Saturday morning at the Lime City Road bridge after being closed for more than a day after an overheight truck hit the bridge, but Lime City remained closed.

Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation worked with a contractor, E.S. Wagner, to remove a portion of the bridge deck and beams damaged in the crash that occurred about 1:41 a.m. Friday and involved an unlicensed trucker and an unpermitted load.

"I-75 is one of the busiest freight routes in the country and getting it back open as soon as possible is our goal, but we will not sacrifice safety for convenience," Pat McColley, ODOT’s district deputy director in Bowling Green, had said Friday.

Truck driver Lavoris Ruth, 43, of Miami Gardens, Fla., fled the scene but was pursued by one of the drivers whose vehicle was struck by debris. That driver notified police of the truck’s location in the Ampoint Industrial Park complex off Buck Road just east of the freeway, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Ruth was booked into the Wood County jail on charges of operating without a license, driving an over-dimensional vehicle, and fleeing the scene of an accident, all misdemeanors, troopers said. The patrol also determined no permit had been issued for the load.

The over-height load, which the patrol described as the base of an intermodal container crane, tore through a steel beam on the west side of the Lime City bridge, under which I-75 passes at an angle, and peeled a section of that beam away from the concrete deck above it. The extent of damage to the load was not reported.