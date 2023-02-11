The Most Fuel-Efficient New Trucks This Year

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

Pickup trucks have ranked among the most popular vehicle segments in the United States for decades. No longer defined by barebones practicality, today’s trucks offer luxury interiors, high-tech infotainment systems, and plenty of backseat legroom. Combining the capability and versatility of a work vehicle with the comforts and conveniences of a family car or daily driver, pickup trucks sacrifice little - with one glaring exception: fuel efficiency.

Among the more than 100 pickup truck configurations available in the 2023 model year, the median combined fuel economy is just 19 miles per gallon, according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency. For context, the average fuel economy of the U.S. vehicle fleets was 36 mpg in 2021, a number the Department of Transportation mandated to rise to 49 mpg by 2026.

With U.S. gas prices topping $5 a gallon last year - an all-time high - many pickup truck owners are feeling the pinch. For cost-conscious drivers in the market for a new truck, however, some options are better than others. (Here is a look at America’s favorite pickup trucks .)

Using data from the EPA, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most fuel-efficient pickup trucks. We ranked the 15 non-electric pickup trucks on the market by combined fuel economy, considering all available engine and drivetrain packages.

For any vehicle, fuel efficiency is subject to a number of factors. Some of them are contingent on driving habits, but those related directly to the vehicle itself include weight, ground clearance, aerodynamics, drivetrain, and engine size.

Several of the most fuel efficient new trucks on the market have been recently updated or are all-new nameplates. The Ford Maverick, for example, which is capable of a segment-leading combined 37 mpg, was first introduced in 2021 and is available with a hybrid engine. Meanwhile, the Toyota Tacoma, while classified as a small pickup, has not been meaningfully updated since 2016 and gets a maximum of 24 mpg on the highway and 21 mpg combined. (Here is a look at the cars that have been completely redesigned for 2023 .)

15. Nissan Titan

> Fuel efficiency (MPG): 15-16 city; 20-21 highway; 17-18 combined

> Available engine(s): 8 cylinder; 5.6 liter displacement

> Available drivetrain(s): 4x2 & 4x4; automatic transmission

> Est. annual fuel cost: $3,050 - $3,200

> Model year considered: 2023

> Base MSRP: $39,700

14. Nissan Frontier

> Fuel efficiency (MPG): 17-18 city; 22-24 highway; 19-20 combined

> Available engine(s): 6 cylinder; 3.8 liter displacement

> Available drivetrain(s): 4x2 & 4x4; automatic transmission

> Est. annual fuel cost: $2,200 - $2,350

> Model year considered: 2023

> Base MSRP: $29,190

13. Toyota Tacoma

> Fuel efficiency (MPG): 17-20 city; 20-24 highway; 18-21 combined

> Available engine(s): 4 & 6 cylinder; 2.7 & 3.5 liter displacement

> Available drivetrain(s): 4x2 & 4x4; automatic & manual transmission

> Est. annual fuel cost: $2,100 - $2,450

> Model year considered: 2023

> Base MSRP: $27,750

12. Honda Ridgeline

> Fuel efficiency (MPG): 18 city; 24 highway; 21 combined

> Available engine(s): 6 cylinder; 3.5 liter displacement

> Available drivetrain(s): AWD; automatic transmission

> Est. annual fuel cost: $2,100

> Model year considered: 2023

> Base MSRP: $38,800

11. Toyota Tundra

> Fuel efficiency (MPG): 17-20 city; 20-24 highway; 19-22 combined

> Available engine(s): 6 cylinder; 3.4 liter displacement

> Available drivetrain(s): 4x2 & 4x4; automatic transmission

> Est. annual fuel cost: $2,000 - $2,350

> Model year considered: 2023

> Base MSRP: $37,865

10. Chevrolet Colorado

> Fuel efficiency (MPG): 16-20 city; 18-30 highway; 17-23 combined

> Available engine(s): 4 & 6 cylinder; 2.5, 2.8, & 3.6 liter displacement > Available drivetrain(s): 4x2 & 4x4; automatic transmission

> Est. annual fuel cost: $1,600 - $2,050

> Model year considered: 2022

> Base MSRP: $26,135

9. Ford Ranger

> Fuel efficiency (MPG): 19-21 city; 19-26 highway; 19-23 combined

> Available engine(s): 4 cylinder; 2.3 liter displacement

> Available drivetrain(s): 4x2 & 4x4; automatic transmission

> Est. annual fuel cost: $1,900 - $2,350

> Model year considered: 2023

> Base MSRP: $27,400

8. GMC Canyon

> Fuel efficiency (MPG): 17-20 city; 24-30 highway; 19-23 combined

> Available engine(s): 4 & 6 cylinder; 2.5, 2.8, & 3.6 liter displacement > Available drivetrain(s): 4x2 & 4x4; automatic transmission

> Est. annual fuel cost: $1,600 - $1,850

> Model year considered: 2022

> Base MSRP: $26,800

7. Hyundai Santa Cruz

> Fuel efficiency (MPG): 19-21 city; 26-27 highway; 22-23 combined

> Available engine(s): 4 cylinder; 2.5 liter displacement

> Available drivetrain(s): AWD; automatic transmission

> Est. annual fuel cost: $1,550 - $1,600

> Model year considered: 2022

> Base MSRP: $25,700

6. Ram Pickup

> Fuel efficiency (MPG): 10-21 city; 14-29 highway; 12-24 combined

> Available engine(s): 6 & 8 cylinder; 3.0, 3.6, 5.7, & 6.2 liter displacement > Available drivetrain(s): 4x2 & 4x4; automatic transmission

> Est. annual fuel cost: $1,900 - $4,550

> Model year considered: 2023

> Base MSRP: $30,235

5. Jeep Gladiator

> Fuel efficiency (MPG): 16-22 city; 22-28 highway; 19-24 combined

> Available engine(s): 6 cylinder; 3.0 & 3.6 liter displacement

> Available drivetrain(s): 4x4; automatic and manual transmission

> Est. annual fuel cost: $2,000 - $2,350

> Model year considered: 2023

> Base MSRP: $38,775

4. Ford F-Series

> Fuel efficiency (MPG): 10-25 city; 15-26 highway; 12-25 combined

> Available engine(s): 6 & 8 cylinder, 6 cylinder hybrid; 2.7, 3.3, 3.5, 5.0, & 5.2 liter displacement

> Available drivetrain(s): 4x2 & 4x4; automatic transmission

> Est. annual fuel cost: $1,750 - $3,700

> Model year considered: 2023

> Base MSRP: $34,445

3. GMC Sierra (tied)

> Fuel efficiency (MPG): 14-24 city; 17-29 highway; 15-26 combined

> Available engine(s): 4,6, & 8 cylinder; 2.7, 3, 5.3, & 6.2 liter displacement > Available drivetrain(s): 4x2 & 4x4; automatic transmission

> Est. annual fuel cost: $1,850 - $3,650

> Model year considered: 2023

> Base MSRP: $37,200

2. Chevrolet Silverado (tied)

> Fuel efficiency (MPG): 14-24 city; 17-29 highway; 15-26 combined

> Available engine(s): 4, 6, & 8 cylinder; 2.7, 3.0, 5.3, and 6.2 liter displacement

> Available drivetrain(s): 4x2 & 4x4; automatic transmission

> Est. annual fuel cost: $1,850 - $3,650

> Model year considered: 2023

> Base MSRP: $36,300

1. Ford Maverick

> Fuel efficiency (MPG): 20-40 city; 24-33 highway; 21-37 combined

> Available engine(s): 4 cylinder & 4 cylinder hybrid; 2.0 & 2.5 liter displacement

> Available drivetrain(s): Front-wheel-drive & AWD; automatic transmission

> Est. annual fuel cost: $1,200 - $2,100

> Model year considered: 2023

> Base MSRP: $22,195

Methodology

To identify the most fuel-efficient new pickup trucks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on estimated miles per gallon from the Environmental Protection Agency. Trucks are ranked on the highest EPA combined MPG available for each name plate. In the case of a tie, when possible, the truck with the highest combined MPG floor, or the lower estimated annual fuel costs, ranks higher. We considered all small and standard size pickups for the latest available model year in our analysis and did not include electric vehicles.

Though trucks are ranked by the most efficient combination of engine and drivetrain for combined city and highway driving, we also provide the range of fuel efficiency for each nameplate for all models available.

Estimated annual fuel costs are also from the EPA and assume 15,000 miles of driving - 55% city and 45% highway - with fuel costs of $3.42/gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, $3.88/gallon for mid-grade unleaded gasoline, and $4.19/gallon for premium.

