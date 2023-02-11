Crash leads to arrest of man suspected of DUI

A man was arrested on suspicion of extreme DUI on Tuesday after he reportedly was involved in a collision. According to Maricopa police, at about 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, Joshua S. Garcia was involved in a crash near North John Wayne Parkway and Cobblestone Farms Drive. Witnesses told officers they saw Garcia get out of the driver’s side door and that he appeared intoxicated and had difficulty standing.

When officers arrived, they found Garcia nearby, at KFC, 21566 N. John Wayne Pkwy. They said Garcia had slow and slurred speech, watery eyes and was swaying as he stood. They also reported smelling intoxicants on his breath as he spoke.

Based on what officers observed, they said they believed Garcia was driving under the extreme influence of an intoxicating liquor.

Police asked Garcia if he was involved in a collision. He denied it, according to a probable-cause statement.

The statement said officers located Garcia’s vehicle registration, insurance and vehicle keys in his pants pockets.

One of the vehicles involved in the collision was registered to Garcia, police said. Witnesses confirmed Garcia was a driver involved and showed officers pictures of him next to the vehicle.

At 7:22 p.m., Garcia was placed under arrest, and refused a blood test. Officers obtained a search warrant for his blood.

