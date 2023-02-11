Open in App
Maricopa, AZ
See more from this location?
InMaricopa

Crash leads to arrest of man suspected of DUI

By Brian Petersheim Jr.,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HnM1b_0kk7L6i100

A man was arrested on suspicion of extreme DUI on Tuesday after he reportedly was involved in a collision. According to Maricopa police, at about 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, Joshua S. Garcia was involved in a crash near North John Wayne Parkway and Cobblestone Farms Drive. Witnesses told officers they saw Garcia get out of the driver’s side door and that he appeared intoxicated and had difficulty standing.

When officers arrived, they found Garcia nearby, at KFC, 21566 N. John Wayne Pkwy. They said Garcia had slow and slurred speech, watery eyes and was swaying as he stood. They also reported smelling intoxicants on his breath as he spoke.

Based on what officers observed, they said they believed Garcia was driving under the extreme influence of an intoxicating liquor.

Police asked Garcia if he was involved in a collision. He denied it, according to a probable-cause statement.

The statement said officers located Garcia’s vehicle registration, insurance and vehicle keys in his pants pockets.

One of the vehicles involved in the collision was registered to Garcia, police said. Witnesses confirmed Garcia was a driver involved and showed officers pictures of him next to the vehicle.

At 7:22 p.m., Garcia was placed under arrest, and refused a blood test. Officers obtained a search warrant for his blood.

This post Crash leads to arrest of man suspected of DUI appeared first on InMaricopa .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Maricopa, AZ
Man arrested in connection with suspected vehicle theft, woman with him busted on drug charges
Maricopa, AZ3 days ago
Man faces burglary, 2 other charges after incident at Tortosa home
Maricopa, AZ4 days ago
Police arrest extremely intoxicated driver with previous DUI
Maricopa, AZ5 days ago
Most Popular
Cobblestone Farms man arrested on domestic-violence charges
Maricopa, AZ6 days ago
Homestead house fire prompts warning from MFMD
Maricopa, AZ2 days ago
East Valley freeway closures slated for this weekend
Maricopa, AZ3 days ago
City officials, Martinez continue their push for 347 improvements
Maricopa, AZ1 day ago
Mayor Nancy Smith cuts the Ribbon at Maricopa’s newest storage facility
Maricopa, AZ8 hours ago
Water-main break in Province causes flooding; low pressure reported around city
Maricopa, AZ3 days ago
SR 347, 238 lane closures, lane reductions highlight weekend highway restrictions
Maricopa, AZ5 days ago
Lightning storms cause major outage for thousands in Maricopa
Maricopa, AZ5 days ago
New business gets a charge out of device problem-solving
Maricopa, AZ4 days ago
Legislature may slash food, rental taxes—and with it Maricopa services
Maricopa, AZ19 hours ago
Mobile home fetches $145,000 as least expensive sold during the month
Maricopa, AZ6 days ago
Medical office space slated for Smith-Enke near Porter Rd.
Maricopa, AZ5 days ago
Seeds of Change Gala supports domestic-violence shelter
Maricopa, AZ6 days ago
Lopeman, MUSD Board to talk classroom discipline, campus safety
Maricopa, AZ2 days ago
13-year-old plans to play in her 2nd international soccer event
Maricopa, AZ1 day ago
Most expensive home sold last month backs 18th hole at The Duke golf course
Maricopa, AZ6 days ago
What’s new at MUSD?
Maricopa, AZ7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy