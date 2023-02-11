Dream deferred for DACA recipients until Congress delivers permanent protection

DACA recipients and their supporters rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on June 18, 2020, in Washington, D.C., after the Supreme Court denied the Trump administration's attempt to end DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. (Photo by Drew Angerer | Getty Images)

During this week’s State of the Union address , President Biden failed to commit to bold action to protect immigrant communities and instead celebrated anti-immigrant measures his administration has adopted.

This sends a troubling message to the thousands of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients like myself and their families, and to the millions of undocumented immigrants who need a pathway to citizenship.

I’m extremely frustrated by the lack of bipartisan action on the most recent immigration bill for DACA recipients. It is also disappointing to see President Biden repeating old, empty promises during his second state of the union. All undocumented community members need a pathway to citizenship, not just the two million DACA recipients. Our well-being should not be traded for the further criminalization of our communities and those seeking protection at our borders.

DACA has provided me with many opportunities as a recipient. Despite this, the road has not been easy. From the time I arrived in this country, I was taught not to reveal my legal status to anyone. Growing up, I learned how different I was from my peers. Because I wasn’t allowed to leave the country, my friends and I couldn’t go on vacation. Furthermore, I had to attend a community college since I could not afford tuition at four-year colleges.

I still remember when former President Barack Obama announced DACA back in 2012, a landmark in immigration reform thanks to the tireless organizing of immigrant youths and allies. As applications began to roll out, I was among the first to apply for this protection. Being able to attend a four-year university took me a step closer to achieving my dream of becoming a lawyer.

The shame I felt went away when I joined Make the Road Action New Jersey as a member and NJCUDreamers, a student group dedicated to helping DACA recipients and undocumented students. The stories and dreams of my peers inspired me to become a professional.

More than three-quarters of DACA recipients are employed in essential jobs, such as in the health care field providing patient care. Yet, thousands of DACA recipients live in a state of anxiety and uncertainty due to the program’s limitations.

Immigrant communities, including DACA recipients and immigrant youth, have been the backbone of our economy since the program took effect ten years ago. Our country faces a shortage of skilled workers, so refusing to act on legislation securing our future here in the country most of us call home is a self-inflicted wound.

Polls have shown repeatedly over the past decade that the vast majority of Americans support a legislative fix. It’s long overdue. More than 1.3 million people live with a DACA recipient, including 300,000 U.S.-born children who have at least one parent with DACA.

Providing DACA recipients and undocumented immigrant communities with a pathway to citizenship will improve our lives and those of our families. I will be able to go to law school and practice immigration law. Growing up, I was taught that if you do well in school, pay taxes, and are an outstanding citizen, you will be able to get ahead in life. My dreams are stifled without a permanent pathway.

Families and DACA recipients will continue to live in limbo if our leaders fail to keep campaign promises to create a permanent solution for all undocumented immigrants. What will it take to protect and uplift immigrant communities? This is why a pathway to citizenship is necessary.

