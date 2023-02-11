Emma Roberts criticises her mother for sharing photo of son’s face ‘without asking’

Emma Roberts has jokingly criticised her mother for revealing a photo of her son Rhodes’ face without permission.

The Wild Child star, 32, wrote on her Instagram Stories that her mother Kelly Cunningham had shared a photograph of her two-year-old on Instagram, noting that Cunningham had posted the photograph “without asking.”

The photograph shows Roberts’ son standing in a pile of leaves, facing the camera, revealing his entire face.

“When your mom posts your son’s face without asking but you love them both so whatever,” Roberts wrote, reposting the photograph.

Cunningham later poked fun at her daughter’s message on her own account, writing: “The battle continues!! I love you Q!! Touche.”

This is not the first time that Roberts’ mother has revealed details about the actor’s personal life on social media before.

In 2020, Roberts told Jimmy Kimmel that her mother accidentally “spilled the beans” about her pregnancy before she had officially announced the news herself.

“I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low-key, but unfortunately my mother has Instagram. Mothers and Instagram, it’s a bad combination,” Roberts said.

Roberts claimed that while her mother was responding to fans’ messages on Instagram, she accidentally revealed that Roberts was pregnant.

“It was a disaster, and I found it all out on a plane so I couldn’t get to her, I couldn’t call her or attack her,” Roberts explained at the time. “I could just iMessage with her and DMed her and ask her to please stop.”

"She was like, ‘Thank you so much for the well wishes, we are so excited,’” the actor described.

“My friends were sending me screengrabs, it was like unbelievable. And then when I said to her, ‘Mom you revealed my pregnancy,’ she goes, ‘Emma, you announced it.’ And I said, ‘No I didn’t, that was a tabloid.’ She was like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t clear.’”

The Scream Queens actor – who shares son Rhodes with ex-boyfriend and Troy actor, Garrett Hedlund, 38 –only shares pictures of her son on social media that conceal his face.

Roberts gave birth to Rhodes in December 2020. She and Hedlund reportedly split in January 2022.

Speaking to Tatler magazine last year, Roberts opened up about her experience as a first-time mother.

Sharing plans for her son’s future, the actor told the publication: “I definitely think about how I can help him be the utmost gentleman.

“I want him to be respectful and intelligent at school but also in life.”

She continued: “What it means to be a man is being rewritten right now and I hope my contribution to the world can be raising an amazing boy who turns into an amazing man.

“I want him to feel that there’s nothing he couldn’t ask or tell me.”