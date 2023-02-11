Open in App
Arizona State
KLST/KSAN

Stadium food is being served up for the Super Bowl

By Andrew Marden,

9 days ago

GLENDALE, Arizona ( KSEE/KGPE ) – On gameday, all eyes will be on the field, but all stomachs will be on the food.

On Super Bowl Sunday, most people will eat pizza, chicken wings or chips-and-dip. Those seem to be the most popular choices year after year. But if you’re inside State Farm stadium, you will have some other options.

Lola Olivares with Lola’s Tacos will have three concession stands inside State Farm Stadium.

“What I will be offering is one of our famous dishes: our tacos, carne asada, which is a steak taco. These are flavors from my grandparents, including the salsa, even the steaks, and even the guac salsa.”

Otis Huemmer, a corporate executive chef for Craft Culinary Concepts, has some other ideas.

“We’ve got a few dishes here that we’d like to showcase for you,” said Otis. “These are going to be featured at our gameday experience. Korean fried chicken sandwich. It has a gochujang sauce with kimchi slaw. This is our kielbasa, it has a fennel apple slaw on a pretzel roll…we’ve probably made enough kielbasa that could stretch all the way from Philadelphia to Kansas City!”

In addition to the food available inside State Farm Stadium, there will also be food available outside. Eight local food trucks will be parked at State Farm Stadium, and whatever food is left over will be donated to local charities.

