Richmond Police: Larceny suspects stole thousands from gaming machine
By Will Gonzalez,
9 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating three larceny suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from a gaming machine at a store on Williamsburg Road.
According to police, at around 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 13, three males went into a store on the 2000 block of Williamsburg Road and stole several thousand dollars from a gaming machine inside.
