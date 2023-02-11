Open in App
Richmond, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Richmond Police: Larceny suspects stole thousands from gaming machine

By Will Gonzalez,

9 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating three larceny suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from a gaming machine at a store on Williamsburg Road.

According to police, at around 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 13, three males went into a store on the 2000 block of Williamsburg Road and stole several thousand dollars from a gaming machine inside.

Richmond Police looking for suspect in Arthur Ashe attempted robbery

Anyone who recognizes the people pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-0698.

