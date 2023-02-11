Richmond Police: Larceny suspects stole thousands from gaming machine

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating three larceny suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from a gaming machine at a store on Williamsburg Road.

According to police, at around 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 13, three males went into a store on the 2000 block of Williamsburg Road and stole several thousand dollars from a gaming machine inside.

Anyone who recognizes the people pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-0698.

