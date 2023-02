buzzfeednews.com

Topher, Denial Is A River In Egypt, And Side-Eye — Everything You Need To Know About Current Viral TikTok Audios By Steffi Cao, 9 days ago

By Steffi Cao, 9 days ago

Memes have historically focused on the visual, but TikTok — and Vine before it — has created memeable audio clips, perfect for a new situational ...