Centre Daily Times

See photos from country star Carrie Underwood’s concert at the Bryce Jordan Center

By Abby Drey,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZov4_0kk7DS5C00

Country star Carrie Underwood performed in front of a full Bryce Jordan Center on Friday night as part of her “Denim & Rhinestones Tour.”

The concert kicked off a string of shows from big-time acts that are coming to the BJC in 2023. Journey and Bruce Springsteen will have shows there next month, and other country artists set to visit this year include Kenny Chesney (March 25), Walker Hayes (Apirl 27), and Thomas Rhett (Sept. 22).

Here’s a look at photos from Underwood’s concert on Friday:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2czMrW_0kk7DS5C00
Carrie Underwood performs at the Bryce Jordan Center as part of The Denim and Rhinestones Tour on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x920o_0kk7DS5C00
Carrie Underwood performs at the Bryce Jordan Center as part of The Denim and Rhinestones Tour on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Txeif_0kk7DS5C00
Carrie Underwood performs at the Bryce Jordan Center as part of The Denim and Rhinestones Tour on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
Carrie Underwood performs at the Bryce Jordan Center as part of The Denim and Rhinestones Tour on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6xlz_0kk7DS5C00
Carrie Underwood performs at the Bryce Jordan Center as part of The Denim and Rhinestones Tour on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FwvMI_0kk7DS5C00
Carrie Underwood performs at the Bryce Jordan Center as part of The Denim and Rhinestones Tour on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f8LRX_0kk7DS5C00
Carrie Underwood performs at the Bryce Jordan Center as part of The Denim and Rhinestones Tour on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43slZa_0kk7DS5C00
Carrie Underwood performs at the Bryce Jordan Center as part of The Denim and Rhinestones Tour on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

