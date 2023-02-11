See photos from country star Carrie Underwood’s concert at the Bryce Jordan Center

Country star Carrie Underwood performed in front of a full Bryce Jordan Center on Friday night as part of her “Denim & Rhinestones Tour.”

The concert kicked off a string of shows from big-time acts that are coming to the BJC in 2023. Journey and Bruce Springsteen will have shows there next month, and other country artists set to visit this year include Kenny Chesney (March 25), Walker Hayes (Apirl 27), and Thomas Rhett (Sept. 22).

Here’s a look at photos from Underwood’s concert on Friday:

Carrie Underwood performs at the Bryce Jordan Center as part of The Denim and Rhinestones Tour on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

