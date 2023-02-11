Avocados in the Super Bowl dip are environmental threats? A complaint raises concerns

As Mexican avocado growers reach their most profitable season — the American Super Bowl — an environmental complaint warns that unregulated growth of the agricultural industry is causing an "ecocide" in the Mexican state of Michoacán.

A Mexican citizen filed the complaint anonymously on Feb. 2 to the Commission for Environmental Cooperation, a trilateral entity that is part of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The complaint said that Mexico has failed to protect water resources and forest ecosystems and is in violation of its own environmental laws, something that, in turn, violates international treaties.

The charges were made as avocado sales soar in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl. Football fanatics in the U.S. can consume about 105 million pounds of avocados in a single day, some estimates say. The big game is celebrated weeks in advance by farmers in Michoacán, Mexico, who lead the avocado world market and supply over 80% of the U.S. demands. The football season brings the biggest sales of the year.

Last month, with a symbolic kick-off, the governor of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, celebrated the departure of the first cargo load with over 120,000 pounds of avocado heading from the city of Uruapan to the United States. Shipments start four weeks prior to Super Bowl weekend.

The Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico, or APEAM, which represents avocado farmers and packing houses, expects to sell 260 million pounds of the fruit this season alone.

A complaint bound to happen

When the United States lifted the ban on Mexican exports of the fruit in 1997, the production of avocados boomed in Michoacán.

The market demand created a lifeline for many rural communities and a lucrative opportunity for some landowners and business people.

Orchards expanded throughout the region. Some growers converted existing agricultural land into orchards, but many took over native forests.

For over 20 years, the federal environmental authority in Mexico has not given any permits for that land use change in the state, which means a great number of orchards are violating environmental law. About 80% of all the planted area is unauthorized, the complaint estimates.

In 2021, the Mexican agency conducting plant and animal inspections certified over 370,000 acres of avocado plantations. The complaint claimed that, if the producers not associated with the APEAM were also counted, the number of planted acres would exceed 700,000 acres today. That would be nearly 6 times more than the area planted at the start of the century.

There are no comprehensive surveys to this day. The most recent avocado inventory is from 2011.

Most importantly this deforestation and expansion of agricultural land, illegal or not, disturbs ecosystems that have long sustained Indigenous and farming communities in the area, accelerates soil erosion and threatens water security.

Recent models suggest avocado expansion could add some 250,000 acres more by 2050. A different model, stemming from the first, suggests there could be over 800,000 acres of avocado by 2050. Both incorporate different climate change scenarios to project the expansion.

"The idea with any modelling is to see future possible scenarios, not predicting the future," said Audrey Denvir, a co-author of the research paper and doctoral researcher at the University of Texas at Austin.

One of the assumptions of the latest model is that the boom of avocado production and expansion will continue with 3.9% yearly growth, estimated by the Food and Agriculture Organization for 2020-2030. The actual growth rate might be more moderate because of many factors. One of them is new competition from the Mexican state of Jalisco, which was certified to export avocados to the U.S. last summer.

Both models agree that pine and pine-oak forest are threatened the most in terms of surface lost. The losses on acres of oyamel fir, or mountain mesophilic forest, would be smaller. But the effect of forest loss is relative.

"There is not a ton of (oyamel fir) in the region. That actually makes it a conservation concern, because it's a rare forest type," said Denvir. "If we lose a rare forest type, we might lose the biodiversity that exists there. And they won't have another habitat to look for."

The models suggest avocado orchards would encroach further into federally protected areas, like the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, a key component of the environmental complaint. Avocado orchards have already expanded into the protected area buffer zone.

"(The complaint) was going to happen sooner or later," said Alberto Gómez-Tagle, a soil hydrophysics researcher at the Universidad Michoacana de San Nicolás de Hidalgo with decades of research in the region.

Along with colleagues, he conducted a five-year study to measure the water footprint of avocado production in Uruapan, one of the most important municipalities of Michoacán's "Avocado Belt." They concluded that irrigation of the precious fruit orchards was driving water scarcity for other water users.

The amount of surface water and groundwater that orchards were using reached up to 120% of the volume granted for all agriculture in the municipality. "Other water uses were water-depleted," the researchers concluded.

They also found that the water footprint of irrigated orchards was 2.6 times larger than rainfed plantations, yet the increase in crop yield was only 3.8%.

Gómez-Tagle and his team have shared their results with farmers and communities, and have been asked to take part in workshops on good management practices. There are a lot of small producers who are interested and dedicated to sustainable production, he said.

Avocado production is highly variable in the region. Some farmers, who might well cut down forest land, practice subsistence agriculture and own little more than an acre of avocado. Others in the industry have hundreds of acres across different states. As a whole, the state exports to the U.S. about $3 billion in avocados.

With the market boom, this agroindustry "creates an accumulation of wealth, with marginal social benefits but well distributed environmental and social impacts," said Gómez-Tagle.

Avocados are 'green gold' for some

Criminal groups have also stepped in to increase their profit. Small farmers, fertilizer vendors, packers and other actors in the avocado supply chain report they face extortion and monthly "taxes" by criminal groups. Violent threats spilled over to U.S. inspectors too.

On Feb. 12, 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the temporary suspension of avocado imports after an inspector working in the Mexican city of Uruapan allegedly received threats from a member of organized crime groups. For decades, employees of the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, or APHIS, have worked in Michoacán making sure all exports are plague-free.

The sanction was brief. Timothy Dumas, the regional security officer for the U.S. Embassy in Mexico, the producers and packers' association, and the Mexican national plant protection agency worked on a new security strategy to enhance the safety of U.S. inspectors. Exports restarted a few days after. This year the shipments for the NFL football season remain unaltered.

Disputes between organized crime groups in the region have been ongoing, leading to widespread killings and extortion, and the internal displacement of tens of thousands of people. About 10 years ago, the USDA had already warned that violent conditions were risking their operations.

Crime victims, Mexican citizens and researchers have suggested that criminal groups are linked to illegal deforestation in the state, and the abduction and killing of environmental activists and land defenders.

The environmental complaint, before the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which replaced NAFTA , could bring necessary international pressure. If the commission determines the complaint fulfills all requirements, it would analyze it and decide whether to open a case file. Mexico would need to provide a response to be weighed by the commission. The whole process would take about 14 months.

There needs to be a counterweight in the industry for environmental impacts to be taken more seriously, said Gómez-Tagle. He has heard many concerned producers go over the outcomes of it. In the best-case scenario, this pressure will generate a credible certification process so that avocado producers adhere to best practices and reduce environmental damage. In the worst-case scenario, the U.S. market would be cut off and the economy of Michoacán would collapse.

Boycotting avocados won't do any good as criminal groups can just switch to the most profitable industry next to it, suggests Denvir, at UT Austin: "Small- and medium-sized producers who are the ones growing avocados responsibly would be the first ones affected."

