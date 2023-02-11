An Arizona rancher is accused of shooting and killing a Mexican citizen. What we know

A Kino Springs-area rancher is accused of shooting and killing a Mexican citizen on Jan. 30 near Nogales.

George Alan Kelly, 74, is facing a first-degree murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond. Authorities believe the victim was Gabriel Cuen Buitimea, 48, of Nogales, Sonora, because of a Mexican voter registration card he carried.

"Mr. Kelly’s 75 years as a law abiding citizen, and the uncontroverted facts of the case, give us confidence in his innocence and in our ability to prove that innocence should the State continue to prosecute Mr. Kelly," Brenna Larkin, Kelly’s court-appointed attorney, said Friday in a written statement.

Kelly’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. at the Nogales Justice Court.

Here’s what we know.

The U.S. Border Patrol first contacted the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office about a “possible active shooter” near Sagebrush Road at 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 30, according to reporting from the Nogales International.

The Border Patrol received a report from a person at the scene, identified as “Allen” in a sheriff’s dispatch report, who described a group of people running and said he was unsure “if he was getting shot at as well,” according to the news outlet.

Chief Deputy Gerardo Castillo with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office told the Nogales International that deputies located the body of a dead adult Hispanic man shortly before 6:30 p.m. after receiving another report of shots fired at the property.

Cuen Buitimea’s body was found about 100 yards to 150 yards from Kelly’s home with one visible gunshot wound, according to Castillo. No weapon was found on or near the victim, Castillo added.

Authorities collected two assault-style rifles from Kelly’s home to determine if either had been used in the shooting.

Kelly’s home is roughly a mile and a half north of the U.S.-Mexico border and about eight miles east of Nogales.

GoFundMe recently removed all campaigns set up to help Kelly, citing that they violate the company’s terms of service. However, $177,433 has been raised for Kelly on the Christian fundraising website GiveSendGo .

During a Feb. 2 court hearing, Kelly asked Justice of the Peace Emilio Velasquez for reading glasses in order to be able to read the complaint that was given to him. Kelly entered the courtroom handcuffed in an orange jumpsuit and sat alone.

“I can’t read without my reading glasses,” Kelly said. “I heard what you said and I’m aware of everything I can hear and now, thanks to you, I’ll be aware of what I can read.”

Velasquez entered a not guilty plea on Kelly’s behalf during the hearing.

Toward the end of the hearing, Kelly asked if it would be possible to schedule an audio-visual appointment with his wife who was present in the courtroom. Velasquez told Kelly that the question would be suited for detention facility officials with the Sheriff’s Office who could help coordinate a call with his wife.

“I have not been able to talk to her or anyone,” Kelly said.

Larkin requested to delay the preliminary hearing originally scheduled for Wednesday in order for Kelly to hire an attorney to represent him. Kelly does not qualify for court-appointed counsel, according to the court filing.

“Additionally, the disclosure that has been forthcoming so far is fairly voluminous and will take significant time to review,” the filing read.

The preliminary hearing was rescheduled to Feb. 22.

