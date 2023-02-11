Yes, Kodak Black really has been an Arizona State University student. Here's what we know
By KiMi Robinson, Arizona Republic,
9 days ago
Kodak Black hard-launched the fact that he's been taking college classes while discussing how "lit" Arizona is during Super Bowl week on his Instagram.
"Arizona beennn one of my states," the rapper wrote in a Feb. 8 Instagram Story. "Fun fact: (I'm) really enrolled in ASU college after getting my GED in jail."
An ASU representative confirmed that Bill Kahan Kapri, aka Kodak Black, "was enrolled as (a) non-degree seeking student in Summer 2022." The representative said he has not enrolled in classes in subsequent semesters.
Kodak Black also wrote in his Instagram Story that he's "in love (with) applying myself although money so long I can teach the school something."
