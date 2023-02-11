Yes, Kodak Black really has been an Arizona State University student. Here's what we know

Kodak Black hard-launched the fact that he's been taking college classes while discussing how "lit" Arizona is during Super Bowl week on his Instagram.

"Arizona beennn one of my states," the rapper wrote in a Feb. 8 Instagram Story. "Fun fact: (I'm) really enrolled in ASU college after getting my GED in jail."

An ASU representative confirmed that Bill Kahan Kapri, aka Kodak Black, "was enrolled as (a) non-degree seeking student in Summer 2022." The representative said he has not enrolled in classes in subsequent semesters.

Kodak Black also wrote in his Instagram Story that he's "in love (with) applying myself although money so long I can teach the school something."

The Florida-born artist served time in federal prison after he received a 46-month sentence on weapons charges in November 2019. He was released after President Donald Trump commuted his sentence in January 2021.

Kodak Black's song "Super Gremlin" from his 2022 studio album, "Back for Everything," is one of his biggest hits, spending 42 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaking at #3 in March 2022.

Reach the reporter at kimi.robinson@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @kimirobin and Instagram @ReporterKiMi.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.