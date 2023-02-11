Open in App
Sacramento, CA
The Sacramento Bee

Sacramento Republic FC adds international players Fenwick, Herrera, Lopez for 2023 season

By Chris Biderman,

9 days ago

Sacramento Republic FC continues to make additions to its roster with the new season set to begin next month. The team recently announced the signings of three internationals joining each level of the formation.

The Republic added defender Johnny Fenwick, a Newcastle, England native who spent last season with FC Tulsa, where he set new career highs in appearances (31) and minutes (1,982) while ranking second on the team with 95 clearances.

“Johnny brings USL Championship experience and leadership to our backline,” Republic FC general manager Todd Dunivant said in a statement. “His qualities in the locker room and as a teammate are what stand out most about him, and we think he will be a great fit for our group.”

The move comes after the team announced the signing of Sebastian Herrera, a Colombian forward who spent 11 seasons playing professionally in Colombia and Ecuador. He scored 83 goals in 273 matches for Colombian side Cortuluá F.C., Real Santander, Alianza Petrolera, Junior FC, Jaguares de Córdoba and Atlético Huila.

“Sebastian’s signing shows the intent and ambition of our club,” Dunivant said. “We’ve been looking for more goals in the team, and Sebastian brings a strong pedigree of putting the ball in the net. He is a difference-maker that will look to have an immediate impact on our attacking group.”

Republic FC also signed Venezuelan midfielder Arnold Lopez, 28. The San Felix native joins Republic FC after 11 professional seasons in Venezuela’s first division Liga FUTVE. Arnold has experience in two of Latin America’s biggest tournaments, Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.

“Arnold brings a strong pedigree to our midfield,” said Dunivant. “We like his willingness and desire to get on the ball, and combined with his defensive instincts, we think he will be a strong addition to our team.”

Sacramento will kick off its preseason with a friendly against Monterey Bay F.C. on March 4 at Heart Health Park. The regular season begins with a road game against El Paso Locomotive FC on March 11 before the home opener against Charleston Battery on March 18.

