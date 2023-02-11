Polo Lounge meeting: George Noory’s 'Coast to Coast' radio career began in Michigan

The Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel has always been one of the most aspirational, exciting places on “planet Hollywood.” Golden age, modern age, you name it − it is the posh place to see and be seen. While the Bolognese, McCarthy Salad, and souffles may be the time-honored stars of the menu, the room, managed by Pepe de Anda, oozes generations of glamour.

When I started frequenting Polo Lounge, Jimmy, in his white tuxedo jacket behind the bar, heard what I do for a living. “I have another radio host who is a regular,” he told me. “His name is George Noory. Have you ever heard of him?”

Heard of him? Noory has spent the last 20 years hosting the “Coast to Coast” overnight, supernatural talk show on 650 radio stations across America! And he originally worked in radio and television in Detroit at WCAR and WJBK.

Jimmy, always a diplomat, kindly promised to introduce me if our Polo Lounge paths should cross. I learned, via social media, that I’d actually worked with Noory’s sister Gail Gabriel over 30 years ago at WJR, so she connected me with the soon-to-be Radio Hall of Famer. The mysterious Noory responded to my introductory email explaining the connection with Jimmy and Gail and my request to meet with a five-word response:

“I will be there Saturday.”

Back up the permanent red carpet of the Beverly Hills Hotel I went and into the Polo Lounge, not intending to crowd Noory’s routine, but he spotted me immediately. He was seated at a prominent, green banquette table covered with white linen next to the piano. The table faced the maître d’ stand at the door past which I’ve seen Hollywood dealmakers like Magic Johnson, golden age screen legends such as Lauren Bacall, and modern movie stars – too many to mention − glide by.

Noory called my name and gestured to me to come over and sit. He possesses a dark-haired aura at 72 – just like the classically-decorated yet ageless Polo Lounge, which itself is 82 years old – its’ courtyard fauna bejeweled in twinkling lights. Noory’s intense eyes belie his friendly nature and the warm voice millions of listeners have depended on during dark nights.

“Mike, you just missed Paul Anka,” Noory told me. “He was at that table.”

Polo Lounge’s big legacy makes for a small world. Anka wrote the hit ballad “My Way,” for Frank Sinatra. Noory explained we were seated at “Old Blue Eyes’” favorite table. Then Noory introduced me to his pal piano Jon Alexi between songs. Alexi was close with Milton Berle and has just released a new album entitled “Fly Away."

“When you noticed Mr. Anka in here,” I asked Alexi, “did you play his songs?”

He answered that over the years of playing at Polo Lounge or entertaining at private parties with the likes of Lionel Richie and David Foster in the room, he learned artists prefer not to hear their own tunes.

“George,” I asked, “if you walked into a shop and your radio talk show was playing, would you mind?”

“Certainly not.”

Noory sings, too, in addition to his eerie talk radio show and guesting on TV shows about shape-shifting aliens, demonic possession, remote viewing, Bigfoot, and other spooky subjects. He takes the performing Elvis songs and more and was soon to host a luncheon with singer Pat Boone in Burbank. Noory even founded a popular dating site for supernatural believers with his friend Mark Rollings, a station-owner-turned-actor who was at the table, too and got his radio start in Michigan.

On the subject of singing stage performances, Rollings asked Noory if he’d ever seen Elton John perform?

“Sure…I saw him at the bar over at Craig’s,” answered Noory nonchalantly, referring to a West Hollywood restaurant originally funded by George Clooney. While we laughed, Noory continued, “Russell Crowe once stopped me in the Polo Lounge and said, ‘You’re the guy I see on the “Ancient Aliens” TV show!’ I answered him, “…And you’re the ‘Gladiator!’”

Noory recently sent a drink over to Al Pacino. The actor, in turn, visited Noory’s table to thank him and joked, “We don’t drink, but can you buy us something else?”

Noory is friends with radio performer, activist, and dynamic model Kerri Kasem, the daughter of the late “American Top 40” and “Scooby Doo” voice performer Casey Kasem, who began his storied radio career in Detroit. For a man who broadcasts in what Sinatra called the “wee, small hours of the morning,” Noory insisted he gets virtually no sleep – three-hours-a-day – and in terms of time-off takes only occasional long weekends. He even works holidays.

“There are some people listening to my show who are alone. They need someone there for them,” Noory explained. He told me he split time between St. Louis and Los Angeles. But when I asked him where he lived in town, Noory only answered: “West of the Rockies,” echoing the line his predecessor Art Bell used to identify callers to the radio show.

The mysterious Noory did, however, entrust me with his nom de plume Facebook name for friends to connect to. Trust me, it is colorful, and will remain a secret on both sides of the Rockies. Anyone can, of course, connect with Noory, his newsletter, podcasts and products at CoastToCoastAm.com

Contact Michael Patrick Shiels at MShiels@aol.com His radio program may be found at MiBigShow.comor weekday mornings from 9-noon on WJIM AM 1240