Nichols brothers working together on and off the ice

VIRGINIA—Growing up, twin brothers Gavin and Troy Nichols did essentially everything together.

Whether it was their interests in sports, their hobbies outside of that, their dreams after high school or anything in between, one could bet the Nichols brothers would be doing it together.

Now 30, the twins might not be able to spend every waking moment together, but they still carry two passions with each other: Their careers in law enforcement with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and their side work as hockey officials.

Playing hockey from a young age after watching their older siblings enjoy the game, the pair picked up refereeing on the side by the time they were 12 years old.

“We were right behind our siblings when it came to playing hockey,” Troy said. “We had a rink in our backyard and we were always out there playing and eventually it got us interested in reffing.”

“The extra money was nice as a 12-year-old,” Gavin added. “It’s different when you’re making that money yourself and not having to ask your parents. Then you start to like it and you want to keep going with it.”

Once the pair were done with their own playing days with the Virginia hockey program, they became certified with the Minnesota State High School League and started reffing at the varsity level.

“For me, that was like an accomplishment,” Gavin said. “To make it and ref with the high school league, you’re reffing really good hockey. That’s just something I aspire to. It’s really enjoyable to me and it feels like the epitome of reffing.”

“We did hundreds of youth games,” said Troy. “You get to a point where you ref the younger kids as a kid yourself but you’re watching the older kids and wishing you could do that. It all starts with the youth levels but once you do it long enough, it opens the doors to higher levels.”

The pair attended Bemidji State University after high school where they would take classes during the week and then travel across the midwest on the weekends to ref games. With both focusing on potential careers in law enforcement, the two were still inseparable into their 20s.

“We were literally doing everything together,” Troy said. “We’d take a weekend trip together to ref, come back and take classes all week, maybe ref a few games at night. But whatever we did, we were doing it together.”

The Nichols brothers made up their minds about careers in law enforcement near the end of their time in high school. While there wasn’t a ton of family history in the line of work, they did draw inspiration from their older brother who started the new trend.

“We come from a line of heating and cooling specialists and healthcare,” Troy said. “Our older brother, we remember him coming home from college and telling us the cool stories. Maybe we didn’t know what we wanted to be back then but we were kind of looking up to him.”

“We probably made up our mind junior or senior year of high school,” Gavin added. “This is what we’re going to do. For me, I wanted to do something where I didn’t think I’d be bored 10 years down the road. I wanted to do something that I could be excited about every day.”

Around 2015, the pair landed their first jobs with Troy working with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Gavin working with the Virginia Police Department. A couple years later, Gavin applied to the Sheriff’s office and since then, the two have worked out of the same office together, albeit during mostly opposite shifts.

Spending as much time together as twins do, it would make sense if the pair were sick of each other by now. That couldn’t be further from the case however.

“It was a battle every day growing up. It was fisticuffs every day,” Gavin joked. “But there was a turning point, probably our junior, senior year of high school and we kind of realized that there were no better friends than each other. We think pretty similarly and have the same interests. Now we’re both married and I have kids so the chances to hang out are getting slimmer. We’re always looking for opportunities to be together.”

Within the last few years of reffing, the pair have both been selected to work the state tournament, with Gavin getting the call about a year before Troy. Last year, both got the chance to work at the biggest stage in the state and now the pair get to do it again this year.

“That was one of those things we were aspiring to do,” Troy said. “You’re reffing hockey starting at squirts and peewees and bantams. Then you get to high school and once you start doing that, you’re hoping for the chance to ref a state tournament. I was happy for him when he first got picked and then I wasn’t long after. We made it to that level and it feels really cool.”

When it comes to managing the game on the ice, the pair both say it feels like a natural fit that coincides with their careers off the ice.

“It’s going to be an emotional game sometimes,” Gavin said. “It’s highly competitive and you have to expect some people are going to get worked up, but it doesn’t bother me. I personally love it.”

“It’s that thick skin you need to have,” Troy added. “Law enforcement and reffing kind of blend together like that. Reffing for all those years before we were deputies and cops, we developed that thicker skin and I think we’ve been more successful and can meet our goals and come up with solutions because of that.”

Getting involved with reffing at a young age, the pair have kept it a part of their lives for almost two decades at this point. But they’re aware that it’s not always the easiest job and that can be seen in the officiating shortage that affects all sports, including hockey.

“For me, it seems like reffing could be intimidating at first,” Gavin said. “You’re put in this authority position and for us, we were just 12 years old. I think we were lucky to have some good mentors and older officials that got us into it and then kept us motivated. It’s tough but you have to overcome that initial apprehension that comes with it.”

Hoping to get more younger officials to register as refs and stick with it, Troy echoed the sentiments on sticking with it and following mentors.

“Everybody’s different but it’s just one of those things where you’re going to take some heat and have to deal with high emotions. I’m sure it’s harder the younger you are because you have adults yelling at you or berating you. But that just shows how important it is to keep your cool and manage the sport. The mentors we had helped us with that but it’s not just hockey, there’s a shortage of officials everywhere.

“All the responsibility can’t fall on the younger official to stay with it. It falls on the spectators and the coaches and the players. They need to realize, if there’s no refs, there’s no games. Maybe USA Hockey needs to help draft a solution or a plan for spectators and coaches. Maybe they’re working on that now but everyone has to have some responsibility if you want to keep officials around.”

“The bottom line is,” Gavin added, “It’s happening now, especially the further south you go. Think of how many hockey games there are every weekend with tournaments. There’s not always refs to work those games and then you have to cancel. Games get canceled in the Duluth area more often than you’d think.”

With Gavin living in the Duluth area and Troy living on the Iron Range, the pair doesn’t get to officiate games together all that often. Whenever the opportunity arises to do so, they jump at it.

“Doing all those games together growing up and in college, it was awesome,” Gavin said. “We don’t see each other on the rink as much now. Maybe once a year or so we’ll end up doing a game together in the playoffs.”

The pair will definitely be on the ice together later this season at the Peewee AA State Tournament, an opportunity both say they’re looking forward to.

On the ice, the two say they ref pretty similarly. As they’re twins, Troy says he’s wondered before if some players and coaches even know there’s two of them.

“We see all these teams up north and in the Duluth area and I can’t help but think that maybe they think we’re one person,” Troy joked. “‘Wow, we got this ref again?’ Maybe it’s a good thing. Maybe it’s a bad thing, but it makes it fun sometimes.”

Ultimately, the two say it’s something they wouldn’t want to take out of their lives, even if they can’t always do it together anymore.

“It’s worth it in the long run,” Gavin said. “If you get to the level we’re at, it’s so enjoyable. Reffing high school hockey and seeing some of the best teams, you look forward to it every time you go on the ice.”