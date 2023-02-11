Relocation isn’t only challenge facing Rays this spring

Rays manager Kevin Cash, right, and pitching coach Kyle Snyder, center, chat during a spring training game against the Boston Red Sox in April in Port Charlotte. The Rays will split this spring between Orlando and St. Petersburg. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — With 2020 and 2021 impacted by the pandemic and 2022 delayed and abbreviated due to the lockout, this spring had the potential to be the first normal one in four years.

Except the Rays have to split their camp between two temporary sites, forced to relocate from their hurricane-damaged Port Charlotte facility to temporary digs at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and then on March 1 to Tropicana Field, their regular-season home.

They also have to integrate three new coaches with no big-league experience onto Kevin Cash’s staff. Get adjusted to a series of significant league-wide rules changes, including the implementation of a pitch clock, restrictions on shifting and limits on pickoff throws. Work around the absences of 12 players and 10 staff members (including two big-league coaches) participating in the World Baseball Classic. And, because of the site shift, navigate a travel-heavy schedule, including two overnight trips, with a bulging roster approaching 80.

“I think we’re to the point where having an unusual spring is the new normal for us,” general manager Peter Bendix said. “There’s nothing wrong with that. This year is going to be a new challenge. It’s going to be fun and exciting.”

Having to relocate to Disney, where the Braves trained from 1997-2019, would have seemed the most traumatic issue, but Rays officials rave about how accommodating officials there have been and what good shape the facility — which minor leaguers will use through March — is in.

“Disney has been such a wonderful partner,” Bendix said.

And though the Trop won’t have the idyllic spring atmosphere of warm sunshine, the Rays will be able to maximize the space they are obviously very familiar with.

Cash said to him the biggest issue will be getting the new coaches — Brady Williams (third base), Jorge Moncada (bullpen) and Tomas Francisco (field coordinator) — comfortable after being promoted from the minors, and the rest of the team with them. Plus, Rodney Linares shifts from third base to bench coach.

The changes were caused by bullpen coach Stan Boroski retiring and bench coach Matt Quatraro getting hired as Royals manager, taking field coordinator Paul Hoover with him. Quatraro and Hoover did much of the spring camp scheduling.

“We’re asking two guys, Tomas and (first-base coach) Chris Prieto, to kind of take the reins and organize and coordinate spring training,” Cash said.

“We have six (second-) year or first-year major-league coaches. We need to do a good job of supporting them as best we possibly can in spring to where we really hit the ground running come opening day. We want people comfortable in their role, in their skin, whatever you want to call it. That’s a big focal point of mine.”

The Rays have been sending players weekly reminders of the rules changes and will be creative and thorough in familiarizing them with the specifics in person, specifically the pitch clock.

Plans include using timers for bullpen sessions, bringing in umpires to enforce the limits during live batting practice sessions, and having pitchers and hitters (who Cash thinks are impacted more) who dealt with the rules in the minors last season, along with Williams (who was the Triple-A manager), share their experiences.

”We’re going to make a point of it,” Cash said.

Of least concern, Cash said, is the players leaving camp for the WBC in March, even though some may be gone for up to three weeks.

That’s because the Rays know how much it means to players to represent their country, trust them to train properly to avoid injury and will get a chance during the absences to get better looks at younger players.

Plus, Bendix said, those participating may be better for it.

“The experience of playing in those high-level, high-competition games, playing on a national stage like that, that helps you develop, helps you get better,” he said. “And for our young players in particular, that’s really valuable experience.”

The participants include some key Rays: shortstop Wander Franco and catcher Francisco Mejia (Dominican Republic); outfielder Randy Arozarena and infielders Jonathan Aranda and Isaac Paredes (Mexico); reliever Jason Adam (U.S.); outfielder/designated hitter Harold Ramirez (Colombia); and catcher Christian Bethancourt (Panama); plus Linares and process and analytics coach Jonathan Erlichman; four minor-league pitchers and eight other staffers.

“Spring,” Cash said, “will present its challenges.’’

Rays rumblings

Ex-Ray Ji-Man Choi and his new Pirates team aren’t getting off to a good start, as he said he was “deeply hurt” by their decision to keep him from playing in the WBC due to his November elbow surgery. … Friday was an active first day of sales for the new $10 tickets for home games. … Arozarena was 62nd, Shane McClanahan 68th and Yandy Diaz 98th in the bottom part of MLB Network’s ranking of the game’s top 100 players. Seems Franco and Brandon Lowe should be higher?. … Interesting how MLB and the union have withheld announcing arbitration hearing rulings until all comparable players have had their case heard, like not saying how Ryan Thompson and Colin Poche fared until other relievers were done. … Lowe, Diaz and Franco each were eighth on MLB Network Radio’s position rankings; Arozarena didn’t make the corner outfielder top 10, nor McClanahan among starters. … The Rays’ three-year, $40 million deal with Zach Eflin (and the Twins’ signing of Carlos Correa for $200 million over six years) shared the top spot in an mlb.com poll of executives in terms of fit and value. … Tampa Bay’s farm system was ranked fifth by The Athletic’s Keith Law and seventh by ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel.

