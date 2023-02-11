Open in App
New York City, NY
Gothamist

Chinatown's Lunar New Year Parade is on Sunday. Here’s what New Yorkers need to know.

By Kerry Shaw,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06vHH4_0kk7BHPB00
The parade kicks off Sunday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m.

The Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade, now in its 25th year, returns to Manhattan on Sunday.

About 20,000 people will march and another 500,000 are expected to cheer along the route, according to the organizer, Steven Tin.

Tin said he’s bracing for a big turnout. While that’s partly because of the balmy weather forecast, Tin said it's also because people are ready for a party after years of the pandemic.

“It’s definitely going to be fun,” he said, ticking off some of the parade's highlights, like music, cultural performances and colorful festivities. Tin thought kids would particularly enjoy the lion dances, sports cars and dragons.

Eric Lee, a manager at Dim Sum Go Go , a restaurant on the parade’s route, agreed.

“It is very welcoming,” he said. Lee said he appreciates seeing people from so many different cultures celebrating Lunar New Year.

“You come to Chinatown, you see the parade, I think you know more about our culture as well, too,” said Lee.

The event is free and open to the public. If you’re hoping to attend, here's some information to help plan your day.

When is the parade?

It kicks off 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. To secure prime viewing along the route, arrive early. If you’d like a spot on Mott Street, where the parade steps off, you should arrive at 11 a.m., advised Tin.

Where is it?

The parade will begin at Mott and Canal streets and make its way toward Chatham Square. From there, the route will head toward the Manhattan Bridge along East Broadway, and finish by Sara D. Roosevelt Park on the Lower East Side. You can see a map of the parade route here .

How long does it last?

About three hours.

What should I bring?

“Bring yourself,” said Tin. You may also want to bring money, he said, as local restaurants and vendors will be selling food and crafts.

How’s the weather looking?

It’s looking like a warm-ish February day, with temperatures in the mid-40s.

What are some highlights?

This year’s lineup is the biggest and most diverse in the parade’s history, said Tin. He added that it will include people of all ages, representing cultures from across the globe, including many that don’t celebrate Lunar New Year. This year, for the first time, Tin said, the parade will have several Black marching bands.

Also among the participants will be fifth graders from P.S. 130 in Lower Manhattan, who have been practicing their lion dance since October, according to the school's event coordinator, Lisa Wong.

“It's a lot of fun,” she said. “The kids love it.”

Will roads be closed for the parade?

Yes! The NYPD has a list of road closures . They’re also below:

  • Mott Street between Broome Street and Canal Street
  • Hester Street between Bowery Street and Mulberry Street
  • Mott Street between Canal Street and Chatham Square
  • East Broadway between Chatham Square and Forsyth Street
  • Eldridge Street between East Broadway and Hester Street
  • Hester Street between Eldridge Street and Forsyth Street
  • Forsyth Street between Hester Street and Grand Street
  • Chatham Square between Mott Street and East Broadway
  • Forsyth Street between Grand Street and Delancey Street
  • Broome Street between Forsyth Street and Eldridge Street
