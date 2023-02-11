Area bowling: Gossman perfect; Vennettilli leads women with 279

The top three games this past week came from Port Huron Lanes. Mike Gossman grabbed the only award score as his 300 game in Cowboys & Indians ran his perfect game count to a dozen. He finished with a league-leading 742 series. Jose Ganhs knocked down a 297 game in the Don McIvor Memorial league. Ganhs also picked up the 7-10 split during the first weekend of the Association Tournament Team Event at Bowl O Drome, the ninth time he has done so in his bowling career. Scott Hojnacki pitched a 290 in the PHL Early 4 Man on his way to a 713 series.

Alicia Vennettilli was outstanding as she fired the second best game of the season for the women with a 279 in the Every Other Friday Misfits at Bowl O Drome. She finished with the high series of the week at 694. Heather Bombard also had a phenomenal week with a 666 series in Cowboys & Indians that included games of 254 and 226. She followed it up with a 608 series and 222 game in Saturday Nite Bridge.

The next two top series were thrown at St. Clair River Lanes where Sharon Pappas had 639 in the Ladies City league and Marie Warner had a 635 in Gutter Guzzlers. Jenny Klein rolled a 630 series in Saturday Nite Bridge. Karley Kirkendall paced the Inter City Ladies league at Port Huron Lanes with a 624 series. Other strong series were Amanda Long 614, Laurynn Ball 611, Ally Irvine 608, Peg Vanantwerp 603, Katie Foster 599, Kate Hodgins 599, Jill Friis 598, Kristen Winkler 587, Olivia Brown 585, Kristie Lashbrook 582, Terry Crampton 578 & 574 and Jessica Herbert 573.

Henry Sullivan owned high series of the week with a 763 in Blue Water Men at St. Clair. Jim Creasor was one pin back with a 762 in Friday Wanna Bees at Port Huron Lanes. Steven White led the Tuesday Classic league at Strikers Entertainment Center with a 746 series. Bob Pihaylic celebrated his birthday with a league-leading 743 series in Sunday Outcast at Port Huron Lanes, including a 280 game. Other outstanding sets were Kurt Salter 736, Don Purdy 732, Nick Conard 730, Matt Pawlak 729, Tom Schmitt 726, Dylan Jacobs 719, Tyler Fields 716, Kris Brunelle 716, Mike Church 715, Jerry Hendrick 714, Nick Medley 713 and Jerry Beery 710.

Chase Hollis heads up the rest of the high-game leaderboard as he tossed a 287 in the McIvor league. He was followed by Kris Brunelle 279, Brandon Saikowski 279, Herb Wong 278, Matt Pawlak 278, Dylan Jacobs 278, Josh Bombard 277, Bobby Hall 277, David Cox 275, Nick Medley 274, and Tom Schmitt 270.

Back to the women, Jenny Klein had a spectacular 254 game in Saturday Nite Bridge. Marie Warner threw a 243 game. Amanda Long was right behind her with a 241. The remaining strong games were Ally Irvine 236, Laurynn Ball 235, Karley Kirkendall 233, Peg Vanantwerp 232, Sam Jaskolski 231, Kristie Lashbrook 228, Jill Friis 227, Sharon Pappas 227, Jamie Yeager 226, Kate Beck 225, Stephanie Freeman 224, Jackie Karl 223, Terry Crampton 223, Olivia Brown 223, Kate Hodgins 222, Jessica Herbert 220 and Kristen Winkler 220.

Upcoming tournaments: The Port Huron Bowling Association Open Tournament will have its second weekend with the Team Event at Bowl O Drome on Sunday, Feb.12 (10 a.m. and 1 p.m.). The second weekend of Doubles/Singles Events at Port Huron Lanes will be Saturday, Feb. 11 (10 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 7 p.m.). Entry forms are at local bowling centers or online at phba.net.

Splits: 7-10: Jose Ganhs; 4-6: Lori Reeves; 4-5-7: Lori Reeves; 6-7-10: Bill Dedoe; 5-6-10: Dan Louks, Carol Hendrick; 5-7: Jay Lindsey, Sabrina Mason; 3-4-6-7: Rod Reeves; 5-6: Lori Reeves; 2-4-8-10: George Smith; 4-7-10: Sabrina Mason, Shirley Stevens; 3-9-10: Mike Buchheister; 5-10: Don Millen