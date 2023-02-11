Letter: Donald Leeth for Monroe County District Attorney

As a former Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Women’s Resources of Monroe County (the local domestic violence and sexual assault crisis center) I am aware of Attorney Donald Leeth’s generous and helpful dedication to many of the program’s clients. He has given free consultations and represented many either pro bono or at reduced fees. This he has done quietly. He is not one to brag.

As I look at the candidates for Monroe County District Attorney asking for our support I feel his broad experience and his position as an outsider make him the best choice for progress. His focus is on justice for everyone in our community.

I am enthusiastically supporting Donald Leeth to be our next District Attorney. The future of Monroe County will be bright with his new leadership.

William Cullen, Stroudsburg