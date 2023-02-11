Bohls, Golden: For better or worse, Rodney Terry's Texas future could be tied to NCAA run

The belief has been that Texas interim basketball coach Rodney Terry's chances of getting the permanent job are dependent on how his No. 5 Longhorns perform in the NCAA Tournament. Thing is, Texas hasn't said that. So we've got that, along with Sunday's big Eagles-Chiefs game, on our minds:

1. The fairness and unfairness of March Madness

Is too much emphasis being placed on Texas' NCAA Tournament run in regards to Rodney Terry's future?

Bohls: Depends on the decision maker. Hard to say because athletic director Chris Del Conte declines to discuss the criteria for evaluating Terry. It’s probably fair to say Terry can ill afford a first-game meltdown and NCAA exit, and a minimum of a Sweet 16 appearance would greatly enhance his chances. I’d say he has a 50-50 shot at keeping the job, and that possibility rises if Texas wins the Big 12.

Golden: Hopefully not, but ... his Horns sure can do him a real favor by at least getting to the Sweet 16 of the upcoming Madness. Terry's work as interim head coach with this team, given the unforeseen circumstances of Chris Beard’s arrest and firing, has been exemplary. As Rick Barnes’ assistant, he was on the ground floor of recruiting some of the best players in recent memory — the great Kevin Durant and D.J. Augustin, to name a couple. He’s worth much more than the $1.2 million he’s now making.

2. You're Rodney Terry. What's your biggest to-do?

Despite Texas' first-place standing in the Big 12, what's keeping Terry awake at night?

Bohls: Slow starts. Clearly his team’s poor first-half starts because lately his Longhorns have been very sluggish out of the gate. They’ve struggled to come out strong and have dug themselves some needless holes, which is a bad trend in this talent-rich league.

Golden: Texas' carelessness with the ball. Early turnovers have led to to some slow starts lately. The Horns are are one of the most experienced teams in the country, and that has helped them overcome some early struggles, but it’s a recipe for disappointment if they run into the wrong team in the NCAAs.

Bohls: Texas' Vic Schaefer looks for consistency but coaches for perfection

3. On deck: the unranked Texas Longhorns

The season is still one week away, but how do you see this baseball season going for unranked Texas?

Bohls: Horns won't be super. Given the fact that David Pierce returns a pair of outfielders, an infielder who's changing positions and only one of his top three pitchers, Omaha looks very far away in February. I’ll say the Longhorns finish in the top four in the league but don’t make a super regional because they'll have to go on the road for a regional.

Golden: Good, but not great. It’s Texas baseball, and the Horns will figure it out. Right-hander Lucas Gordon will get the ball, but the biggest question will come down to whether stablemate Tanner Witt will make it back and regain his previous form after offseason Tommy John surgery. Texas will make the NCAAs and finish in the Top 25, but I don’t see a return to Omaha after losing so many big bats, including national player of the year Ivan Melendez.

4. It always comes down to the quarterbacks

Which quarterback will shine brightest in the Super Bowl spotlight?

Bohls: The Philly special. I’m going to say Jalen Hurts even though Patrick Mahomes has had two weeks to heal his high ankle sprain. The Eagles don’t have a top-five quarterback but a very good one in Hurts, along with the superior pass rush, a better ground game, top cornerbacks and a more rested team that made it to the Super Bowl after a bye and two home victories over the overmatched Giants and quarterback-lacking 49ers. Hurts is the MVP after a 31-28 win.

Golden: It Hurts so good. That’s what Philadelphia fans will be saying after their super quarterback leads the Eagles to a 38-31 win Sunday for the organization’s second championship in five seasons. I usually go with the better quarterback, but Mahomes doesn’t have game-breaking wideout Tyreek Hill this time. Philly’s talent on both lines and its playmakers at receiver will be the difference in the end.

5. Move over, David Tyree and Timmy Smith

Name an unheralded Chief or Eagle who could end up having an MVP-worthy Super Bowl.

Bohls: Kenneth Gainwell. Miles Sanders is the Eagles’ top running back, but Gainwell, his speedy backup who has had a strong postseason, could trump Sanders and have a big impact for the Eagles.

Golden: Kenneth Gainwell. While Sanders is the obvious starter at running back, Gainwell has emerged as the closer in this talented offense. Only two backs — Seattle’s Marshawn Lynch and Kansas City’s Damien Williams — have rushed for more than 100 yards in the past nine Super Bowls. Gainwell will be the third.

6. Putting your money (and your voice) where your mouth is

What are your two favorite Super Bowl prop bets this year?

Bohls: All eyes on Rihanna. I’m stupefied by prop bets on Rihanna’s lipstick color (white) and the number of patties on Andy Reid’s postgame burger (got to be at least three), but I’ll take quarterback as the MVP position at -500 and a mention of the first Super Bowl with two Black quarterbacks at plus-150.

Golden: A song and a shower. I’ve never bet any props, but if I had the chance I would weigh in on the color of the Gatorade that will be dumped on the winning coach and the over/under on the length of the national anthem. In case you’re wondering, blue has been the color of choice in three of the last four Super Bowls; orange is the odds-on favorite at +250 this time, but I’m rolling with blue. And the over/under for Chris Stapleton’s anthem is 1:02. I timed myself and, man, is that song long. I came in at a tone-deaf 1:21 without anything extra. Take the over.

7. Ahh, Super Bowls: a game of memories — both good and bad

What is your all-time single best — and worst — Super Bowl memory?

Bohls: My best is when the Patriots benefited from the worst play call in Super Bowl history with Pete Carroll’s pass from the 1-yard line that has to still keep him sleepless at night. All three of my sons worship Tom Brady, and we piled on one another in front of the television after Malcolm Butler’s interception. My worst was the Bears’ loss to the Colts because our press overflow seats were outside in the pouring rain, we had to go to the auxiliary press room in the basement, Cedric Benson got hurt on one of the first few plays, and it was just a deflating game.

Golden: Deadlines, shmeadlines. My best was falling in love with Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Lynn Swann, with his acrobatic catches — including the juggling grab over Mark Washington that earned him the MVP of the Super Bowl X win over the Dallas Cowboys. The worst was thinking I had it made with a great column I had scripted in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI in Houston, proclaiming the Atlanta Falcons a new league power after they took a 28-3 halftime lead over the New England Patriots. Then Tom Brady went Tom Brady, and I had 15 minutes to write a new one. At least Lady Gaga was good that night. The column probably wasn’t.

8. Who's calling the shots now in Dallas?

Should Mike McCarthy turn over play-calling duties to new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer?

Bohls: Yes. I’m not a fan of head coaches calling plays. They need to oversee the entire team and not get distracted by only third-down play calls when they should be in tune with every facet of the game.

Golden: Of course, he should. McCarthy has too much on his plate, and given his penchant for mucking up the works in the clock management department, he should delegate more to his assistants. Dan Quinn has the defense on lock, but the offense could use another cook in the kitchen.

9. One Kevin Durant trade later, the Suns hope to shine

Will Kevin Durant with a championship with the Phoenix Suns?

Bohls: Absolutely, maybe even this summer. He’ll be playing with a fellow future Hall of Famer in point guard Chris Paul and has two great teammates in Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. Now, KD has to get back on the floor fully healthy, and the Suns will have a lacking bench, but Phoenix gets it done in June.

Golden: I don't see it. Durant has great weapons in Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, but the Suns aren’t deep enough to get past Memphis and Denver. Entertaining crew, but they will fall short.

10. Irving and Luka: a perfect courtship for the Mavs?

Half of U.S. marriages end in divorce. How will Kyrie Irving and Luke Doncic end up in Dallas?

Bohls: With a big split. The move to sign the NBA’s most enigmatic player in Kyrie Irving smacked of desperation, although I’m not sure what the risk was for a Mavericks team going nowhere. Seems as if Irving’s game isn’t that dissimilar to Luka Doncic's because they both have the ball in their hands forever in an Isolation 101 clinic. Irving didn’t exactly grease the wheel for a title in Brooklyn, leaving the once-kingly triumvirate of Irving, Durant and James Harden as a hollow crew, a triplet set that played together for 16 games. Don’t think anyone in Dallas is planning a parade anytime soon. I’ll be shocked if Irving is still on the roster next season.

Golden: It's on Kyrie to make it work. Many unions end because of commitment issues, and Irving hasn’t always placed the game at the top of his priority list. He’s a tremendous talent who always seems to run into problems wherever he goes. The Mavericks can make it to the Finals, but I worry about his long-term desire. He loves money, but I’m not sure he loves ball anymore.