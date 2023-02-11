Open in App
Lacey, WA
The Olympian

This Lacey mobile home park was worried about its future. Now, city will study the topic

By Rolf Boone,

9 days ago

Lacey City Council on Thursday approved a plan to study mobile home properties in the area, a year after a resident raised concerns about the future of his own home.

In December 2021, the resident sought a rezone of Mountain Greens, a mobile home park in the 5200 block of 55th Lane Southeast, wanting to change the zoning to a to-be-determined classification from low-density residential. The resident feared that under its current zoning the mobile home park could be sold and redeveloped for a purpose other than to serve mobile homes.

Mobile home owners own their homes, but typically rent the underlying land to be in the park.

The rezone request was not added to the Lacey Planning Commission’s work plan for 2022, but on Thursday the council voted to add the mobile home park study to the commission’s program for this year.

“This is critical housing for people and this is a big deal,” said Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder. “I understand how important this work is and I hope we get though this process as soon as possible.”

Deputy Mayor Malcolm Miller asked whether the study would just focus on Mountain Greens.

It will be broader than that, said interim city manager Rick Walk. The study will look at mobile home parks in the city and urban growth area, focusing on their condition, surrounding land-use patterns and best practices to preserve the parks, he said.

Beyond that, the study is expected to produce a menu of things the city could adopt, Walk said. For example, a zoning classification unique to mobile homes, or for those mobile home parks better suited for redevelopment, mitigating the impact of redevelopment by providing adequate funds to still house individuals, he said.

At this point it’s just a study, Walk added.

