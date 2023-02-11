Open in App
Travelers Rest, SC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The State

New Mexico dog missing for 5 years found in SC — 1,544 miles away. Here’s his story

By Lyn Riddle,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OE8J_0kk77Dgy00

Nugget, a Jack Russell/pug mix, was a New Mexico woman’s ride or die.

He rode horses at their Albuquerque home and once was kicked by one. He survived being shot. Went to rodeos. Always rode in her truck.

Then in 2015 he disappeared while she was on a trip and a friend was caring for him.

To say she was devastated is an understatement.

She looked and looked.

For years.

No sign of him.

On Thursday night he walked up to Jennifer Lauren’s house in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, limping along the driveway in the rain.

She took him in and called Carolina Loving Hound Rescue .

Friday morning she took him to Foothills Veterinary Hospital , where his microchip was scanned and a number was retrieved. Lauren called the number.

The owner answered.

No one could believe it — this little 14-pound dog was 1,544 miles from home. Overjoyed and lots of tears at the sight of little Nugget, the owner said.

Angela Gschwind of Carolina Loving Hounds said this is a feel-good story for sure but also one that speaks to how important it is to microchip your pets . So many times when rescue groups take in animals, there is no microchip and the owner cannot be found.

With Nugget, it was a simple scan of the radio frequency emitted from the chip and one phone call.

What isn’t known is how in the world Nugget ended up in South Carolina.

Brooke Wooten, a veterinarian with Foothills, said Nugget is in pretty good shape, considering — underweight, ear infection and the beginnings of kidney disease not uncommon in a 16-year-old dog.

Nugget has been vaccinated and bathed.

Lauren described him as really stinky when he was found.

And on Saturday, Carolina Loving Hounds is flying the owner to Greenville to get Nugget and take him home Sunday.

“We are all thrilled,” Gschwind said.

You can donate to Carolina Loving Hounds’ Epic Across the States Community Project at pay-pal - donate@carolina-loving-hound-rescue.com or Venmo - carolinalovinghound (8388).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State
The best place to live? This county tops the list in South Carolina, new rankings show
Greenville, SC2 days ago
He had to get out his glasses to confirm life-changing SC lottery win. ‘I was in a fog’
Greenville, SC3 days ago
Man wins hefty SC lottery prize hours before a trip. He spent his vacation ‘debt free’
Mauldin, SC3 days ago
Most Popular
Could flying cars be coming to SC? 2 city airports are studying the idea. Here are the details
Columbia, SC5 days ago
5-star linebacker takes measured approach to recruiting. Where Clemson football stands
Clemson, SC5 hours ago
SC recruit Blake Franks updates his plan for announcing college decision
Clemson, SC3 days ago
Pedestrian dies after she’s hit twice on SC road. The drivers left the scene, cops say
Greenville, SC4 days ago
Could you live in this rare, $4.1 million, 3-story home-business combo in a booming SC downtown?
Greenville, SC4 days ago
Fake Super Bowl rings, Clemson and USC sports memorabilia found in SC shop, authorities say
Clemson, SC6 days ago
14-year-old dies after playing with gun at basketball coach’s home, SC coroner says
Gaffney, SC7 days ago
New coach Erik Bakich embracing Omaha expectations in first Clemson baseball season
Clemson, SC4 days ago
Bubble trouble? Clemson’s NCAA tournament chances drop after losing streak
Clemson, SC6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy