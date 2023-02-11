New Mexico dog missing for 5 years found in SC — 1,544 miles away. Here’s his story

Nugget, a Jack Russell/pug mix, was a New Mexico woman’s ride or die.

He rode horses at their Albuquerque home and once was kicked by one. He survived being shot. Went to rodeos. Always rode in her truck.

Then in 2015 he disappeared while she was on a trip and a friend was caring for him.

To say she was devastated is an understatement.

She looked and looked.

For years.

No sign of him.

On Thursday night he walked up to Jennifer Lauren’s house in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, limping along the driveway in the rain.

She took him in and called Carolina Loving Hound Rescue .

Friday morning she took him to Foothills Veterinary Hospital , where his microchip was scanned and a number was retrieved. Lauren called the number.

The owner answered.

No one could believe it — this little 14-pound dog was 1,544 miles from home. Overjoyed and lots of tears at the sight of little Nugget, the owner said.

Angela Gschwind of Carolina Loving Hounds said this is a feel-good story for sure but also one that speaks to how important it is to microchip your pets . So many times when rescue groups take in animals, there is no microchip and the owner cannot be found.

With Nugget, it was a simple scan of the radio frequency emitted from the chip and one phone call.

What isn’t known is how in the world Nugget ended up in South Carolina.

Brooke Wooten, a veterinarian with Foothills, said Nugget is in pretty good shape, considering — underweight, ear infection and the beginnings of kidney disease not uncommon in a 16-year-old dog.

Nugget has been vaccinated and bathed.

Lauren described him as really stinky when he was found.

And on Saturday, Carolina Loving Hounds is flying the owner to Greenville to get Nugget and take him home Sunday.

“We are all thrilled,” Gschwind said.

You can donate to Carolina Loving Hounds’ Epic Across the States Community Project at pay-pal - donate@carolina-loving-hound-rescue.com or Venmo - carolinalovinghound (8388).