Tempe announces Presidents' Day closings

Tempe will close all administrative city offices on Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of Presidents’ Day.

Emergency services will not be affected, nor will residential trash and recycling collection.

Bus and rail services will operate according to regular schedules, city officials said. Express and RAPID will not operate.

Kiwanis Park’s recreation and tennis centers will be closed as will the batting cages at the park.

The Ken McDonald and Rolling Hills golf courses will be open.

Library, cultural and community centers will be closed for the holiday, according to the city.