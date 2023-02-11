Report: Arsenal Enquire About Chelsea Target Vitor Roque

Arsenal have made an enquiry about Chelsea target and Athletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque.

Arsenal have made an enquiry about Athletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque , who has also the subject of massive interest from Chelsea. The player is expected to leave Brazil in the summer.

Roque is one of the most highly rated young players in Brazil at the moment and is rated on a similar level to Endrick who recently signed for Real Madrid in November.

Arsenal are now looking to join the race and have tried to learn more about a possible move.

According to GOAL via Eduardo Hagn , Arsenal have made an enquiry about Athletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque, as they player looks to move away from Brazil in the summer.

Chelsea have interest in Roque since before the January window opened and at one point in January looked to be the favourites to sign him.

Barcelona have jumped to the top of the race for the moment and are expected to fly into Brazil to meet the agent of Roque in the coming days. They are also expected to meet with Athetico Paranaense.

Newcastle also have an interest in the player but are not expected to the the club who wins the race for the player.

Arsenal have just made an initial enquiry, but it will be interesting to see if that changes the tide of the deal. Roque could have his head turned, but for now Barcelona are clear favourites.

The summer will be when the deal and final destination of Vitor Roque will become more clear.

