Don’t forget the roses! Here are Bellingham flower shops to support this Valentine’s Day

By Alyse Smith,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMMDt_0kk76kf200

Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, Feb. 14, and if you want the perfect bouquet of red roses, look no further than your local Bellingham flower shops.

This romantic holiday you can support local business owners while still getting a beautiful bouquet of flowers at shops around town. Here are several:

▪ A New Leaf Flower Shoppe has a Valentine’s Day collection of bouquets and can deliver throughout Whatcom County. The shop is at 1327 Cornwall St. To place an order, call 360-734-4310.

▪ Belle Flora has a wide variety of Valentine’s Day bouquets and provides same-day flower delivery to Bellingham and surrounding areas. The shop is at 2408 Yew St. and orders can be placed online or by calling 360-734-8454.

▪ All About Flowers has classic rose bouquets for Valentine’s Day and delivers same day to Bellingham, Ferndale, Everson and Blaine. The shop is at 104 Ohio St. and orders can be placed online or by calling 360-733-7775.

▪ Olio Flowers & Plants is a private floral studio that arranges floral bouquets and houseplants and offers delivery throughout Bellingham. Orders can be placed by calling 360-961-7858.

A Lot of Flowers , at 1011 Harris Ave. in Fairhaven, delivers and has a selection of flowers, roses, gifts and statuary. Call 360-647-0728 for information.

Flourish Floral Design in Bellingham offers Valentine’s Day bouquets. For information call 360-305-2061 or email FlourishBellingham@gmail.com.

Humble Bouquet offers “garden-to-vase” floral design and delivery. For information, email humblebouquet@gmail.com.

Did we miss your favorite? Please email details to newsroom@bellinghamherald.com.

