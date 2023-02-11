Open in App
Oregon State
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

Roundhouse Roundup: Firearm legislation

By Curtis Segarra,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i7ozF_0kk75tOY00

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday likely won’t be the busiest day at the Roundhouse, but there are some interesting bills being discussed in committee. February 11, legislators are set to consider several gun bills.

Firearm offenses

There’s already been intense debate at the Roundhouse around gun bills . But Saturday, the House Consumer & Public Affairs Committee is set to consider several bills to add criminal penalties to gun offenses.

House bill would lower sales tax in New Mexico

They’ll consider House Bill 212 , a bipartisan bill. The legislation would make it a fourth-degree felony to carry a firearm while trafficking drugs.

In essence, the bill acts as an enhancement for the crime of trafficking drugs, according to an analysis by the Legislative Finance Committee. If signed into law, the new criminal offense would go into effect in June of 2023.

Legislators will also consider House Bill 238 , sponsored by a few Democratic legislators. The bill would make it a fourth-degree felony to discharge a gun in a densely populated area.

House Bill 224 is also up for debate. Sponsored by a few Democrats, the bill would make it a crime to carry a gun in a high-population area while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Carrying a gun while intoxicated is already a crime (petty misdemeanor), but this bill would impose a fourth-degree felony, according to an analysis by the Legislative Finance Committee.

Could scholarships for New Mexico teachers expand?

In case you missed it: Patrick M. Allen as secretary of Department of Health

Recently, the New Mexico Senate confirmed Patrick Allen as the state’s next secretary of the Department of Health. He replaces the acting director, Dr. David Scrase.

Allen previously worked as the director of the Oregon Health Authority. There, he led the agency’s response to COVID-19 and guided Oregon’s statewide Medicaid plan and behavioral health system. For more info on Allen, check out this KRQE News 13 story .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Governor Lujan Grisham to sign off on Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire relief funds
Santa Fe, NM15 hours ago
New Mexico Supreme Court maintains Couy Griffin office removal
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
House committee discusses open primary election joint resolution
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
U.S. Marshals Services urges public to report phone scams
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Ohio governor says FEMA will provide resources to East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
El Paso man indicted on drug charges in St. Louis
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Police release calls about falsely-reported school shootings in New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Woman funded 6-month gambling spree at Vegas resort with $10M fraud scheme, lawsuit alleges
Las Vegas, NM1 day ago
Mild morning, snow showers far south
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy