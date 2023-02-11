Open in App
Bellingham, WA
Bellingham Herald

Who makes the best Italian food in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll

By Alyse Smith,

9 days ago

Whatcom County is full of great restaurants and eateries, and after completing polls to find the best pizza , sushi , cheesecake , burritos , Chinese food , cupcakes , chicken wings and more in Bellingham, now you can cast your vote below for your favorite Italian food in Whatcom County.

Our poll will be open until midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 15, so go vote now for your favorite. You can vote as often as you want in the non-scientific poll, and once a winner is determined, we’ll announce the best Italian food in Whatcom County. This poll does not include national chain restaurants.

If we missed your favorite restaurant, let us know in the comments.

If you are having trouble seeing or accessing the poll from our app, please click on this link to see the poll in your browser.

