It’s been a long time coming, but now is finally the time to answer the question: Who makes the best tacos in Washington state? To find out, we need your help.

In the last few months, readers have voted to crown their favorite tacos in Thurston , Pierce and Whatcom counties and the Tri-Cities . Now, we’re pitting the top eight tacos from each poll against one another in a 32-deep bracket to find the best tacos in the Evergreen State.

The competing restaurants are as follows:

Pierce County

Whatcom County

Thurston County

Tri-Cities

Vote in the poll below to make your voice heard. Voting for the first round is open through Friday, Feb. 17 morning.