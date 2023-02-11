Change location
See more from this location?
Florida State
Cleveland.com
FBI testimony wraps in Householder, Borges corruption trial; fundraiser to testify Monday
By Jake Zuckerman, jzuckerman@cleveland.com,9 days ago
By Jake Zuckerman, jzuckerman@cleveland.com,9 days ago
CINCINNATI – Defense attorneys highlighted gaps in the FBI’s investigation into former GOP Speaker of the House Larry Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges on Friday,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0