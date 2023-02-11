Open in App
Bellingham, WA
See more from this location?
Bellingham Herald

With permission to pursue, spike strip used to stop suspected drunken driver in Whatcom

By Robert Mittendorf,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGGIh_0kk7528e00

Troopers and sheriff’s deputies chased a suspected drunken driver though north Bellingham and into a rural area south of Ferndale, ultimately stopping his car with a spike strip.

Dennis Jon Phair was being held without bail Friday, Feb. 10, after his early morning arrest on several charges, according to online Whatcom County Jail records.

Phair, 38, was booked on charges of drunken driving, reckless driving, third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving without an ignition interlock device, according to jail records.

A trooper tried to cite the driver of a 2000 Ford F-250 pickup that ran a stop sign about 2 a.m. Friday, just north of Bellis Fair mall, said Washington State Patrol trooper Anthony Califano.

But the driver ignored the trooper’s lights and siren and fled south on Meridian Street, then headed north on Interstate 5, Califano told The Bellingham Herald.

Califano said the trooper got permission to chase the truck under a 2021 law that limits pursuits to crimes involving violence, sex or drunken drivers.

Phair was speeding, swerving in his lane, and changing lanes without signaling, which made the trooper suspect that he was drunk, Califano said.

Whatcom County sheriff’s deputies took over the chase as Phair left the freeway at Slater Road and headed west, where he was going 75 mph in a 55 mph zone.

During the chase, Phair ran red lights and nearly hit several other cars, Califano said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bellingham, WA
Bellingham man dies after collisions on Samish Way
Bellingham, WA1 hour ago
Woman arrested in fatal wreck south of Bellingham a year later
Bellingham, WA3 days ago
Wrong-way driver in fatal I-5 crash arrested nearly a year later
Bellingham, WA3 days ago
Most Popular
Driver suspected of DUI after colliding with dump truck in Jefferson County
Port Ludlow, WA2 days ago
Suspect charged with shooting, running over Everett police officer appears in court
Everett, WA2 days ago
Group of 4 robbed at gunpoint on the Riverfront Trail in Snohomish
Snohomish, WA3 days ago
Squatters take over Lynnwood property; already back following SWAT raid
Lynnwood, WA3 days ago
Teen charged 7 months after deadly motorcycle crash in Lake Stevens
Lake Stevens, WA3 days ago
Two high-speed chases lead Whatcom deputies to hit-and-run driver, illegal weapons
Bellingham, WA5 days ago
Sheriff K9 aids in arrest after Whatcom man with outstanding warrants flees traffic stop
Maple Falls, WA6 days ago
Whatcom man arrested on warrants for assault, weapon-brandishing
Bellingham, WA6 days ago
A Bellingham firefighter died of cancer. The city settled a occupational disease lawsuit
Bellingham, WA1 day ago
I-5 crash in Everett clears after causing 6-mile back-up
Everett, WA4 days ago
Suspect turns himself in to police for deadly hit-and-run in Everett
Everett, WA5 days ago
How to dispose of old batteries in Whatcom? Millions are tossed annually nationwide
Bellingham, WA1 day ago
Woman killed in crash east of Lynden
Lynden, WA6 days ago
Edmonds man pleads guilty to first-degree child molestation
Edmonds, WA3 days ago
Missing 10-year-old boy in Everett found safe
Everett, WA4 days ago
Here’s what Bellingham police say property owners should do about encampments on their land
Bellingham, WA6 days ago
RV, motorcycle and vehicles lost in fire at Bellingham storage unit
Bellingham, WA6 days ago
Personal relationship between Everett mayor, deputy mayor under investigation
Everett, WA3 days ago
Skagit County farmers are fed up, fighting Seattle City Light’s Skagit River dam programs
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Woman dies in Badger Road accident
Everson, WA5 days ago
Need coffee while you work? These Bellingham coffee shops have free wifi and work space
Bellingham, WA3 days ago
Bellingham wants more restrooms downtown. These might just be the solution
Bellingham, WA4 days ago
It’s definitely going to snow in Whatcom. The question is, how much?
Bellingham, WA1 day ago
Mother-daughter team joins Muljat Group in Bellingham
Bellingham, WA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy