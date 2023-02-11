Open in App
Kennewick, WA
See more from this location?
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 11-12, 2023

By Tri-City Herald staff,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eB0NS_0kk74sY200

Marjorie P. Highley

Marjorie Pauline Highley, 82, of Kennewick, died Feb. 3 in Kennewick.

She was born in Clifton Hill, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 65 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Juanita E. Blunk

Juanita Evelyn Blunk, 91, of Kennewick, died Feb. 7 at home.

She was born in Jewell, Kan., and lived in Kennewick for 80 years.

She was a retired manager of JCPenney.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra L. Morrison

Sandra L. Morrison, 82, of Richland, died Jan. 31 in Richland.

She was born in Fort Wayne, Ind., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 41 years.

She was a retired banker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Erika M. Neefe

Erika Marlaina Neefe, 45, of Kennewick, died Feb. 9 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

She was born in Boston, Mass., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 2002.

She was a caretaker for boys with autism.

Compassionate Cremation Society, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Beverly A. Buckmiller

Beverly Anne Buckmiller, 84, of Kennewick, died Feb. 5 in Kennewick.

She was born in Springfield, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for a year.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary L. Batt

Gary Lewis Batt, 78, of Burbank, died Feb. 7 in Kennewick.

He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities for two weeks.

He served in the U.S. Navy and was retired deputy sheriff.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Kathleen A. Shiels

Kathleen Ann Shiels, 72, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 9 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Minneapolis, Minn., and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

She was a retired physical therapist.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Emma Vera

Emma Vera, 79, of Kennewick, died Feb. 8 in Kennewick.

She was born in Rio Grande, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 51 years.

She was a retired clerk.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State
New ruling on the mental health of Richland Fred Meyer murder suspect
Richland, WA5 days ago
Most Popular
Fire in Pasco leaves one injured
Pasco, WA22 hours ago
New free dump program for Prosser residents coming March 2023
Prosser, WA1 day ago
Pasco’s marijuana shop plan is discriminatory, and other Herald letters to the editor | Opinion
Pasco, WA1 hour ago
WSP Trooper shot last September honored as a Hometown Hero
Walla Walla, WA1 day ago
Want to run for Miss Tri-Cities or volunteer to help? Info session coming up
Kennewick, WA6 hours ago
Postal service hiring 1,000 workers in WA. Tri-Cities job fair can hook you up
Pasco, WA2 days ago
What Makes the 10-4 Cafe a Hidden Gem in Grandview off I-82?
Grandview, WA2 days ago
8 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
Kennewick, WA3 days ago
Tri-Cities judge charged with 2nd DUI returns to work. But there are limits
Richland, WA1 day ago
Fight at house party near Tri-Cities golf course ends with 1 person shot
Richland, WA22 hours ago
Black Friday shoplifter headed to prison after parking lot shooting in Tri-Cities
Kennewick, WA6 hours ago
Pasco mayor’s backtrack on pot shop spots called ‘underhanded’ and ‘disappointing’
Pasco, WA3 days ago
One person hurt after fire at home in Pasco
Pasco, WA1 day ago
7 defending WA champs lead contingent of 164 Tri-Cities area wrestlers to state
Richland, WA3 days ago
Tri-Cities family opens free market to help the community through hard times
Kennewick, WA1 day ago
One person arrested after car crash, robbery in Richland
Richland, WA16 hours ago
Veteran journalist returns to Tri-City Herald newsroom
Richland, WA5 days ago
UPDATE: Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Grandview
Grandview, WA2 days ago
Pasco bond for 3rd high school now up 200+ votes. Is it in the bag?
Pasco, WA4 days ago
3 teens arrested after armed robbery, shots fired in Walla Walla
Walla Walla, WA2 days ago
Vista Field event venue will be 1st construction project at old Kennewick airport
Kennewick, WA4 days ago
2 From WA Arrested With 7-lbs of Meth in OR Traffic Stop
Madras, OR4 days ago
Kennewick Police asking for help in identifying fraud suspect
Kennewick, WA1 day ago
Why Is Walking Dead Star Chandler Riggs in the Tri-Cities Area?
La Grande, OR3 days ago
1 in 4 Tri-City voters have returned Feb. 14 ballots. Here are the drop box locations
Pasco, WA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy