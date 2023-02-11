12th Annual Shea Homes Good Life Festival comes to Queen Creek in March

The Shea Homes Good Life Festival returns for a 12 th year on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 at Schnepf Farms.

Headlining the first day of the event will be the rock band Kansas, who earned fame with their hits “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust In the Wind.” Blue Oyster Cult also will be taking the stage.

The second day will be headlined by singer/songwriter Kenny Loggins, famous for his hit songs "Danger Zone” and “Footloose.”

Along with the music, the festival will have a Complete Circle of Care Pavilion, featuring an interactive health and wellness experience that offers a complimentary Health iWatch customized to each individual.

The Complete Circle of Care Pavilion will allow visitors to discover artificial intelligence breakthroughs in health, meet leading specialized physicians with expertise in areas of anti-aging, as well as strength and conditioning, and shop for state-of-the-art physiological and anti-aging products.

And as always, the Shea Homes Good Life Festival provides guests with local food, wine, craft beer, bourbon-tasting, shopping and camping or glamping -- glamorous camping. In the past, the weekend has attracted up to 5,000 people. The event is produced by R Entertainment. Schnepf Farms is located at 24810 S. Rittenhouse Road.

On Saturday, gates open at 1:30 p.m., with Kansas performing at 7:15 p.m. On Sunday, gates open at 12:30 p.m., with Loggins hitting the stage at 3 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online starting at $50 per person. For those interested in camping, costs range from $150-$300.

Here’s more information you’ll need for the show:

Food and Beverage

Available for on-site purchase for additional fees

Personal food and beverage including coolers are not permitted. One unopened water bottle (20 ounces or smaller) is allowed per person.

Parking

There are two access points for parking:

General parking ($10): Enter at 24990 S. Rittenhouse Road ( View Map/Directions ).

Premium parking ($40), RV Campsites entry, Uber/Lyft drop off: Enter at 22710 E. Riggs Road ( View Map/Directions ).

Pets

No pets are permitted unless the pet is assisting a patron with a disability.

Credit cards

This is a fully cashless event. All points of purchase accept any major credit or debit card.

Chairs and Blankets

For general admission area only, please bring your own chairs – standard lawn/beach chairs are fine. Blankets or tarps must be 8-foot-by-8 foot or smaller. Organizers ask that you please be courteous to those around you when placing your chairs and blankets. No chairs or blankets are allowed in the reserved seating area.

For more information, vist TheGoodLifeFest.com.