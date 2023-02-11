Strongman competition lifts past expectations

Hosting the Winter Warriors Strongman/Strongwoman Competition on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Princeton’s Beyond Sport Fitness, Jay Grove, one of the event’s directors, had a good idea the show would go off without a hitch.

But even Grove’s expectations were blown away as the competition blew past what the trainer and coach had in mind.

“It exceeded my expectations for a good show,” said Grove, adding that Christy Stefanick, a Strongman Corporation State Chair for Minnesota, was instrumental to the event’s success.

From the attendance to emcee Brook Stephens to the competition itself, Grove was pleased with what he saw.

“Frankly, I was surprised with how many spectators there were. Brook went way above what I was expecting, and it was highly competitive, which was nice to see,” Grove said.

“There were some hard lifts there, and some guys were hitting them easy, which was exciting.”

The competition had over 30 athletes completing a pressing medley of Log, Axle, Circus Dumbbell and Sandbag, a max deadlift, a Carry Medley demonstrating the Farmer’s Carry, Super Yoke and Sandbag and the Atlas Stone Over Bar. The nine levels of competition saw Kianna Severson, Laura Rudser, Lee Wagner, Brandon Bullis, Eric Eskuri, Tyler Wenger, Chris Burda, Matthew Moeller and Jonny Hansen all take home first place for men and women.

Now the only question that remains is whether the event will return to Princeton. Grove provided a quick answer to that inquiry.

“We are definitely going to do another one,” he said.

While preparing for the next event, Grove hopes for a bigger turnout of athletes. If the next event can match what Saturday demonstrated, it will be hard to imagine Grove and company falling short of that goal.