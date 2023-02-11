Five dead after soldier goes on killing spree at Philippines military camp

A soldier went on a killing spree at a military camp in southern Philippines , killing four of his colleagues before being shot dead, officials said.

The shooter went on a rampage at an army compound in Cagayan de Oro City after 1:00am local time on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of four service personnel, according to a statement released by major Francisco Garello, the spokesperson for the 4th Infantry Division.

The shooter then reportedly went to other rooms, where two soldiers engaged him in a struggle before killing him.

“We assure the public that this is an isolated incident,” the spokesperson said.

Apart from five deaths. another individual suffered life-threatening injuries from the shooting .

According to the military, an internal investigation has been launched to look into the incident. The official said an investigative body will also look into any flaws in the recruitment and training process.

While gun violence is relatively uncommon in the Philippines, however, some incidents have been reported in the last few years, sparking calls for improved security measures and stricter gun laws.

In the month of June, a graduation day shooting in the Philippine capital of Manila claimed the lives of three people, one of whom was a former mayor.

In August 2018, a gunman opened fire on a group of people in a shopping mall in Manila, killing five and injuring several others. The attacker was a disgruntled former security guard who had been fired from his job.

In 2017, a gunman stormed a casino in Manila, setting fire to gaming tables and killing 37 people, mostly from smoke inhalation. The attacker, who was carrying an assault rifle, was identified as a lone gunman who had been struggling with heavy gambling debts.