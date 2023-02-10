ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Driver launches car into side of Mira Mesa home

SAN DIEGO — A driver launched their car into the side of a Mira Mesa home Sunday night. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was dispatched to the 11000 block of Summershade Lane in Mira Mesa around 7:12 p.m. following reports of a traffic collision involving a structure. Firefighters arrived on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Worker killed in tree trimming accident

BONITA, Calif. — A man was killed Monday in the South Bay when part of a palm tree fell on him while he was trimming it, the Chula Vista Fire Department said. The incident happened around 11:20 a.m. outside a home near the intersection of Bonita Verde Drive and Yerba Lane in Bonita, CVFD Battalion Chief Tim Mehrer said.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Court TV

Unsolved Casefile: Who Killed Dr. Tsunao Saitoh & Loulie Saitoh?

By: Ciara Encinas SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It was a warm May evening in 1996. Dr. Tsunao Saitoh was driving his thirteen-year-old daughter, Loulie, to their secluded neighborhood around eleven o’clock at night. When they pulled into their driveway, they were shot and killed. “We were all just so devastated,” said Phyllis Lessin. It was a... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
SAN DIEGO, CA
kyma.com

One dead, two injured in California plant nursery shooting

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A shooting broke out in San Diego Friday. The shooting occurred at a plant nursery; one person died while two others sustained injuries. Dozens of patrol cars rolled onto the scene where officers took a suspect into custody. It's currently unclear what led up...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy