Driver arrested, accused of intentionally running over friend in National City
A man faces attempted murder charges after National City Police said he intentionally ran over a friend following an argument.
Driver launches car into side of Mira Mesa home
SAN DIEGO — A driver launched their car into the side of a Mira Mesa home Sunday night. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was dispatched to the 11000 block of Summershade Lane in Mira Mesa around 7:12 p.m. following reports of a traffic collision involving a structure. Firefighters arrived on...
Motorcyclist killed in Lake Murray-area crash; woman taken into custody
A 67-year-old man died Monday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in a Lake Murray intersection.
Driver runs red light, motorcyclist killed in crash: SDPD
A motorcyclist was killed Monday when a vehicle ran a red light and hit the 67-year-old man at an intersection in the Lake Murray neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said.
fox5sandiego.com
Worker killed in tree trimming accident
BONITA, Calif. — A man was killed Monday in the South Bay when part of a palm tree fell on him while he was trimming it, the Chula Vista Fire Department said. The incident happened around 11:20 a.m. outside a home near the intersection of Bonita Verde Drive and Yerba Lane in Bonita, CVFD Battalion Chief Tim Mehrer said.
San Diego Channel
SD deputies searching for suspect who pulled gun and made threats at mobile park
EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says it is looking for two suspects after a teen pulled out a gun and started threatening people at a mobile park Saturday afternoon. According to deputies, a fight broke out at a pool in a mobile park...
Retaining wall, hillside collapse due to possible water main break
According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, a retaining wall on the 300 block of West Los Angeles Drive just before 1 p.m.
CHP: Drunk 20-year-old from El Cajon kills woman in multi-car crash in San Clemente
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — A 20-year-old man determined to have been driving under the influence of alcohol killed a 25-year-old woman while speeding on February 12 on Interstate 5 through San Clemente. California Highway Patrol and firefighters were dispatched to reports of a crash around 2 a.m. on Sunday,...
Car crashes into Ocean Beach apartment complex
A car hit an apartment complex in Ocean Beach Sunday while the driver was having a medical issue, police said.
Unsolved Casefile: Who Killed Dr. Tsunao Saitoh & Loulie Saitoh?
By: Ciara Encinas SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It was a warm May evening in 1996. Dr. Tsunao Saitoh was driving his thirteen-year-old daughter, Loulie, to their secluded neighborhood around eleven o’clock at night. When they pulled into their driveway, they were shot and killed. “We were all just so devastated,” said Phyllis Lessin. It was a... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Tech and some luck help in arrest of suspected SUV thief
A man was arrested on suspicion of stealing an SUV late Wednesday night thanks to technology and a little bit of luck.
Driver runs red light, causes 3 vehicle collision: police
A 75-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after his pickup truck was involved in a three-vehicle wreck, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Deputies arrested after bar fight in East County
Two deputies were arrested following a bar fight in East County on Saturday, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
kyma.com
One dead, two injured in California plant nursery shooting
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A shooting broke out in San Diego Friday. The shooting occurred at a plant nursery; one person died while two others sustained injuries. Dozens of patrol cars rolled onto the scene where officers took a suspect into custody. It's currently unclear what led up...
Woman suffers serious injuries in North Park hit-and-run crash
Police are searching for the vehicle and driver that left a 25-year-old woman with serious injuries in North Park, the San Diego Police Department said Monday.
Injured man rescued by helicopter on trail near Black’s Beach
A man was rescued by helicopter on a trail headed towards Black's Beach on Sunday, said the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's Lifeguard Division.
Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Lake Murray roadway
A man died early Friday morning after San Diego Police said he was struck by a car on Mission Gorge Road and killed.
Driver dies in semi-truck crash along I-8 in Alpine
Eastbound Interstate 8 in Alpine is closed following a deadly semi-truck crash Monday night. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:30 on Interstate 8 near Tavern Road.
Suspect identified in Fallbrook shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
A man has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting in North San Diego County that left a person dead and two others injured by gunfire Friday afternoon.
At-risk 94-year-old woman missing from Emerald Hills
San Diego Police are looking for an at-risk elderly woman who went missing out of Emerald Hills Friday, announced the agency on Saturday.
